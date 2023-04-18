Disney World Annual Passes Will Go on Sale at THIS Time

The April 20 date is fastly approaching, which means we are just days away from the general public being able to purchase Disney World Annual Passes once again.

Disney Annual Passes Have Not Been on Sale for a Very Long Time

Disney World last sold its Annual Passes in March 2020 – over three years ago!

Ever since the global pandemic struck the world and shut everything down, Disney World stopped selling their annual passes to the general public as they regrouped and tried their best to get everything opened and ready for Guests and fans to enjoy once again.

But thankfully, the pandemic has ended, and things are returning to normal for everyone worldwide. DVC members were recently able to purchase their Annual Passes but crashed the Disney site, as an influx of DVC members wanted to buy them.

Get Ready; They’re Almost Back

As mentioned above, Disney announced they would bring the Annual Passes back on April 20 to the general public.

All passes will be returning for Guests to purchase online. For more information regarding which passes will be available on April 20, click here.

Not only that, but Guests will also be able to renew and upgrade their passes.

After what seems like forever, we now officially know when the Annual Passes will go on sale on April 20.

Recently reported by industry insiders, Disney World has officially announced that their Annual Passes will go on sale starting at 6 a.m.

Disney World will resume new sales of all of its annual passes on Thursday (April 20). The website has been updated to say that passes can be purchased online no earlier than 6 a.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/p26qRWaqt3 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 18, 2023

Ashley Carter (@AshleyCarter1 on Twitter) made the official announcement just moments ago, and fans are raving!

It should be noted that the official time will be Eastern Standard Time, meaning folks on the West Coast will have to get up extra early, along with anyone else not within that time zone.

Let us know in the comments below!