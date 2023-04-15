Inevitable Chaos Looming After Official Disney Website Crashes

As the return of DVC Annual Passes made their way onto the official Disney website, no one expected the site to go down in less than 30 minutes.

As the date approaches for regular Disney Annual Passes to go on sale to the public, inevitable chaos looms. Here’s why.

DVC Crashes Disney Website

The DVC Annual Passes went on sale on April 13 for qualifying members. The sale began at 6:00 a.m., and by 6:30 a.m., the site had already gone down.

If you are trying to buy a DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney’s site is still having issues. Disney: “Some of our digital experiences are unavailable at this time. DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass sales will resume as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience and understanding.” pic.twitter.com/kX0ps5DanS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 13, 2023

As you can see from digital reporter and industry insider Scott Gustin’s tweet above, the official Disney site crashed, which upset many DVC members as they were waiting to purchase their passes.

Not too long after, Disney added a virtual queue to keep people organized, allowing the site to breathe and remain operational while passes were bought.

It looks like purchases are starting to go through and Disney has added a virtual queue. pic.twitter.com/E2nKhpluuw — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 13, 2023

After 12 hours, the Disney official website finally allowed DVC members to purchase passes without any wait times.

What Could This Mean for the Upcoming Public Disney Annual Passes Sale Date?

A couple of things could be said about what the official Disney site crashing could mean for everyone waiting to purchase their Annual Passes on April 20.

For one, Princess Peach (@hecallsmePP on Twitter) made a solid point and a good prediction for when Annual Passes could go on sale on April 20:

Based on what I saw, DVC annual passes for WDW went on sale at 6am but I was told the phones and site crashed by 6:30am. So I’m assuming that’s the time they will drop for the general public on 4/20. But nothing has been confirmed yet! — Princess Peach 🍑 (@hecallsmePP) April 13, 2023

As she mentions in her tweet, with the DVC passes going on sale as early as 6:00 a.m., this might be when Disney plans to put the public Annual Passes on sale.

But remember folks, this is purely speculative. Here’s the other thing that could be coming for us looking to buy an Annual Pass on April 20.

Another thing that the official Disney website crashing could mean for that April 20 sale date is the impending chaos coming for everyone as hordes of Disney fans flood the site as they all attempt to purchase the passes.

Scott’s tweets above show that Disney took nearly 13 hours to get the site back to usual purchasing standards without a virtual queue.

However, a virtual queue will likely be present throughout the day to keep things moving smoothly for everyone, which honestly makes sense.

Just be prepared to wait in a long queue for your Annual Pass when April 20 arrives. Also, be ready to get up early and refresh the site if you want to be the first.

Remember – there will be some chaos since Disney Annual Passes have not been available for purchase for a long time, so just be prepped and ready to go on April 20.