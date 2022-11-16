Insane Line Forms to Purchase Disney Annual Passes

Disney Annual Passes have officially returned to the marketplace, at least one Disney Resort location.

Disney announced today that the sale of Magic Key passes would be resuming, and shared, “With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration.”

With Magic Key Passes officially available for purchase again, Disney Park fans have swamped the official Disney website to get their hands on the Disney Annual Pass.

If you’ve visited the Disney website looking to purchase a Magic Key, however, you’ve likely noticed that there is an insane line of people ahead of you.

As you can see from the screenshot above, there is currently a wait time of more than an hour for Guests to have a chance to purchase their Magic Key.

The message in the queue states: “When it’s your turn, you’ll have 10 minutes to enter the site. Please note that Magic Key pass availability is limited and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass.”

The prices for Magic Key Passes can be seen below:

  • The Inspire ($1599)
  • Believe ($1099)
  • Imagine ($449 – SoCal only)

The Enchant Key ($699) remains unavailable for new sales.

Over at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Disney announced that Annual Passes would be increasing when they do go back on sale. As of right now, Disney does not expect to resume sales this year.

The new prices for this Walt Disney World Annual Passes when they do go back on sale can be seen below:

  • Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)
  • Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)
  • Pirate: $749 (was $699)
  • Pixie: $399 (no change) Renewals continue – but pricing not available.

