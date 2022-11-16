Disneyland Officially Resumes Sales of Annual Passes

Disneyland has finally resumed sales of its Magic Key Annual Passes. “With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration,” stated Disney upon revealing the news.

This was confirmed in a tweet by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

NEW: Disneyland will resume new sales of select Magic Key annual passes TODAY. The Inspire ($1599), Believe ($1099), and Imagine ($449 – SoCal only) passes will resume new sales *no earlier than 9 a.m. PT Wednesday.* The Enchant Key ($699) remains unavailable for new sales.

NEW: Disneyland will resume new sales of select Magic Key annual passes TODAY. The Inspire ($1599), Believe ($1099), and Imagine ($449 – SoCal only) passes will resume new sales *no earlier than 9 a.m. PT Wednesday.* The Enchant Key ($699) remains unavailable for new sales. pic.twitter.com/qqMdSQXrWH — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 16, 2022

This does not include all passes, however, with the Enchant Key ($699) remaining unavailable for new sales. “When you’re a Magic Key holder, the Disneyland Resort is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond,” states Disney. “You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.”

It’s been a long journey with Disneyland’s Magic Keys, with all tiers of the Magic Key Program becoming unavailable to purchase on May 31.

This meant that Disneyland has not been accepting new Passholders for quite a while, all of which changes today! The two higher tiers of this program, the Dream Key and Believe Key, both sold out in November 2021, with the two remaining tiers, the Enchant Key and Imagine Key, becoming unavailable this May, in part due to the restriction these two last levels had when it came to available dates to visit the Park. For more on Disneyland’s Magic Key service, click here.

Are you going to get an Annual Pass?