Annual Passes Reestablished, Outraged Disney Fans Point Out High Cost

Annual Passes to Disney World have returned after being unavailable for an eternity. So much new information has been released regarding this breaking news announcement, including the high costs for out-of-state Disney Guests.

As always, Disney fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions regarding these new prices, and, yup – you’ve guessed it, they’re not happy. But here’s why fans are upset about the announcement of Disney World annual passes returning for purchase.

Related: Disney World’s Fifth Theme Park To Be Built Sooner Than We Thought

What Are Disney Annual Passes?

A Walt Disney Annual Pass is an option for Guests who visit Walt Disney World (all four Parks included) daily or yearly.

With the purchase of a Pass, Guests can visit any of the four Parks (rules are different for Disneyland Resort or any of the other Disney Parks around the world) anytime they want (with block-out dates, of course).

The passes allow Guests to not continuously buy tickets to the Disney Parks, with options for park-hopper available.

Related: Disney World Snubs Out-of-State Guests With Latest Announcement

What Are the Current Available Disney Annual Passes?

Disney has announced the return of several Annual Passes, including:

Incredi-Pass: $1,399

Sorcerer: $969

Pirate: $749

Pixie: $399

The above pricing is only valid for Florida Residents, and they will have a much more comprehensive range of options compared to those who visit Disney from around the country.

This is where the frustration from Disney fans comes from because although pricing is available to Guests in and out of Florida, the price for each pass dramatically exceeds anything we’ve seen before.

If you want more information regarding the return of these passes. In that case, you can head over to the official Disney World website for the latest pricing information and when you can purchase.

Related: Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Ends: Fans React

Disney Fans React to the Return of Passes

As mentioned above, the Disney Annual Passes are much more expensive than before.

Disney fans used social media to voice their opinions on the upcoming Annual Passes.

Besides concerns about the passes, Guests are also voicing their concerns about Park availability and what this means for future Disney visits.

While this is a good thing, the concern is now going to be park availability. Reservations are going to become a little more difficult to get on the fly. Sure, we still have the after 2 PM access, but I still know so many people who make reservations, don’t use them, and don’t… — Michael (@MikeAndTheMouse) April 6, 2023

But back to the topic, here’s what Disney fans have to say about the pricing options for out-of-state:

Give a cheaper options for non florida residents. Or at least make the monthly payments available for everybody. — 𝓕 𝓻 𝓪 𝓷 𝓬 𝓱 𝓮 𝓼 𝓬 𝓪 🦋 (@chescazurin) April 6, 2023

lol $1400 and still relying on park reservations. I know you are allowing people to enter sometimes on a whim, but not being able to enter on a whim whenever really diminishes a lot of the AP to me. — Yonaiyama (@ta904948) April 6, 2023

Unless one is a DVC:Buy-In, Non-Florida Residents are only eligible for the Incredi-Pass at the lowLowLOW price of only $1399.00.

So #WDW #AnnualPass price is basically…$1400. — Mary Agnes Shearon (@RealMaryAgnes) April 6, 2023

What do you think of an out-of-state Disney Annual Pass being $1400? Are you happy Annual Passes are back? Sound off in the comments below.