Disney World Snubs Out-of-State Guests With Latest Announcement

The Disney Parks made a huge announcement this week as annual passes are finally coming back, meaning that frequent Park Guests can purchase tailored access plans to make their resort stays all the more magical. While that sounds like a sweet deal for those wanting to return to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, all that glitters is not gold.

Beginning April 13 for Disney Vacation Club members and April 20 for regular Guests, Park-Hoppers will be able to purchase a variety of passes with various perks and add-ons to further enhance their experience at the Walt Disney World Resort. However, the program might not be as inclusive as it has been in the past.

Missing the Magic

In the past, the Disney Parks have offered different types of passes for Florida state residents and out-of-town Disney fans who make regular pilgrimages to Walt Disney World. This year however, the company is offering multiple levels of Park Pass for those who might want a little extra magic in their Disney vacation.

The announcement reads,

Starting April 20, 2023, the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume new sales and can be purchased online. The quantity of passes available will be limited and passes, or pass types, may be unavailable for purchase at any time.

The Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass all offer different perks and add ons to each program, ranging from free parking to exclusive experiences. However, there’s one little detail that’s bound to make some hardcore parkgoers blow their stacks. They’re for Florida residents only.

Disney World Drama

Each pass comes with descriptions including the phrases, “this pass for Florida residents…” and “If you’re a Florida resident…” Notice something missing from the equation? For one of the biggest theme parks on the planet, Disney seems to be outwardly and openly excluding out-of-state Guests.

While this could very well be only a temporary setback, it feels out of character for Disney to have so many inclusion initiatives lately and suddenly stop at those outside the Florida state line. Considering the world is much bigger than one state alone, fans definitely won’t be happy with the house of mouse until this issue is resolved.

Disney is more than likely not doing this out of maliciousness or spite, but it feels like a huge misstep on the company’s part to exclude such a huge demographic. Hopefully, out-of-state Guests won’t have to wait too much longer before they are able to receive the same benefits.

Are you missing out on the Annual Park Pass deals? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!