Disney Offers Massive Discounts to Florida Residents

Disney Parks and Resorts are amazing vacation destinations that are perfect for any time of year. And in some cases, certain discounts are offered on tickets or hotels if you are local to the area where the Park is located. For instance, those who live in Southern California can get the Southern California Resident Ticket, which is a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket that starts at $73 a day and is valid on select days from January 2 through May 25, 2023.
Related: Every Way You Can Save at Walt Disney World in 2023
In addition, Florida residents can receive a similar discount with Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, which are valid on certain days from January 10 to April 27, 2023. These are two, three, and four-day tickets, which cost $175, $195, and $215, respectively.
However, the savings for Florida residents don’t stop at Park tickets. This spring and summer at Disney World, Florida residents can look forward to some big savings at Disney Resort hotels as well. From most nights from May 1 to July 10, 2023, Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at certain Disney Resort hotels.
Related: Disney Announces Specially-Priced Tickets For Florida Residents
Below is a breakdown of how much savings Guests can expect at these Disney Resort hotels, ranging from 10% to 30%.
30% savings
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Related: Disney’s Latest Florida Resident Tickets Offer Big Savings!
25% savings
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Related: Disney Slashes Price of 50th Anniversary Merchandise
20% savings
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
10% savings
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
Guests are advised that proof of Florida residency is required at check-in and that this discount applies for stays of one night minimum and 14 nights maximum. The number of rooms that can be claimed for this discount is limited, and stays must be booked in advance.
For more information and specifics on this offer, visit Disney World’s website.
Have you ever gotten a resident discount for Disney Resort hotel stays or Park tickets before?