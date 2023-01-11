Disney Offers Massive Discounts to Florida Residents

Disney Parks and Resorts are amazing vacation destinations that are perfect for any time of year. And in some cases, certain discounts are offered on tickets or hotels if you are local to the area where the Park is located. For instance, those who live in Southern California can get the Southern California Resident Ticket, which is a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket that starts at $73 a day and is valid on select days from January 2 through May 25, 2023.

In addition, Florida residents can receive a similar discount with Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, which are valid on certain days from January 10 to April 27, 2023. These are two, three, and four-day tickets, which cost $175, $195, and $215, respectively.

However, the savings for Florida residents don’t stop at Park tickets. This spring and summer at Disney World, Florida residents can look forward to some big savings at Disney Resort hotels as well. From most nights from May 1 to July 10, 2023, Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms at certain Disney Resort hotels.

Below is a breakdown of how much savings Guests can expect at these Disney Resort hotels, ranging from 10% to 30%.

30% savings

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

25% savings

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

20% savings

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

10% savings

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Guests are advised that proof of Florida residency is required at check-in and that this discount applies for stays of one night minimum and 14 nights maximum. The number of rooms that can be claimed for this discount is limited, and stays must be booked in advance.

For more information and specifics on this offer, visit Disney World’s website.

Have you ever gotten a resident discount for Disney Resort hotel stays or Park tickets before?