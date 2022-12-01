Disneyland Lures Guests With Jaw-Dropping Discounts

Disneyland is bringing back an irresistible offer to lure Guests back into the Park with jaw-dropping discounts.

For nearly 70 years, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has been a staple of family fun in America, welcoming millions of Guests from across the world eager to experience the magic of Disney storytelling, immersive lands, timeless attractions, innovative new experiences, world-class entertainment offerings, mouth-watering dining offerings, and make memories that will last a lifetime. With so much to see and do, it is no wonder why Disneyland is the Happiest Place on Earth!

However, fans have mentioned that Disney Parks worldwide are slowly losing their magic with the recent changes made by the company, including the dreaded reservation system, the introduction of Disney’s Genie and Genie+ services, and whopping price increases on tickets and offerings within the Parks.

In response to the recent price increases and fans’ concerns, Disneyland Resort officials recently announced an irresistible discount that will surely make fans want to pay Mickey Mouse a visit soon!

As shared on the Disney Parks Blog, Disneyland Resort is bringing back the Southern California resident ticket offer, where eligible Guests can experience the magic of Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure for as little as $73 per person per day. This offer is available for a limited time with the purchase of a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket and is subject to Park reservations.

These special tickets exclusive to Southern California residents are on sale now for visits beginning on January 9 through May 25, 2023, and are valid on weekdays.

In addition, the three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are offering special discounts on standard and premium rooms for a limited time, allowing Guests to save up to 20% on select stays.

Per Disney Parks Blog, “You may save up to 20 percent off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Disneyland Hotel, and 10 percent off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, on select Sunday through Thursday nights, based upon availability from Jan. 9-March 9, 2023.”

These room offers may be reserved beginning December 2, 2022, for stays beginning January 9, 2023, and must be booked by march 2023. You can click here to learn more about these Disney hotel discounts.

These special discounts come just in time to celebrate all the exciting offerings coming to Disneyland Resort in 2023 as part of the Disney100 Celebrations, including the return of the “Magic Happens” parade, the arrival of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the debut of two brand-new nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, and so much more. You can click here to read more about the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort.

Are you excited about the Southern California resident discounts returning to Disneyland Resort? Will you be able to take advantage of these offerings? Let us know in the comments below!