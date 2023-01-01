Every Way You Can Save at Walt Disney World in 2023

As we officially ring in the new year, 2023 introduces several new discounts at the Walt Disney World Resort. We run through every way you can save on your next trip to “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

Unfortunately for Walt Disney World Resort Guests over the last few years, discounts and promos have become far few. 2023 rings in a new year, and we explain how you can save a few bucks on your next visit.

Ticket Discounts

Were you looking forward to hitting Disney Parks in 2023? Ticket discounts are rare, so take advantage of these savings while you can!

Florida Residents : Save 40% on a 4-Day Ticket and 30% on a 3-Day ticket!

: Save 40% on a 4-Day Ticket and 30% on a 3-Day ticket! AAA : “Take advantage of exclusive AAA Member savings of up to $40!”

: “Take advantage of exclusive AAA Member savings of up to $40!” U.S. Military Members: Military Members are eligible for special four and Five-Day Theme Park Tickets. Tickets are valid from now through December 15, 2023.

Walt Disney World Package and Hotel Discounts

Figuring out where stay on Disney World property can be considered one of the most important decisions you’ll make for your vacation. There are many great choices, and you might be able to save on some grand hotels with discounts and deals that we have listed below.

Florida Residents: Save up to 20% on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2, 2023, to February 28, 2023, and most nights from March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

Save up to 20% on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2, 2023, to February 28, 2023, and most nights from March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023. Save up to $100 per night on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights, January 2, 2023, through February 28, 2023, and most nights, March 1, 2023, through March 30, 2023.

on stays most Sunday through Thursday nights, January 2, 2023, through February 28, 2023, and most nights, March 1, 2023, through March 30, 2023. Annual Passholders and Florida Residents: Save up to 30% on stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Save up to 30% on stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Annual Passholders: Save up to 25% on Disney World hotel stays, most Sunday through Thursday night stays from January 2, 2023, to February 28, 2023, and most nights from March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

Save up to 25% on Disney World hotel stays, most Sunday through Thursday night stays from January 2, 2023, to February 28, 2023, and most nights from March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023. Disney Visa Cardmembers: Save up to 25% on stays on most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2, 2023, to February 28, 2023, and most nights from March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

Save up to 25% on stays on most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2, 2023, to February 28, 2023, and most nights from March 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023. U.S. Military Members: Take Advantage of Great Rates at select Disney Resort Hotels from January 1 through December 15, 2023.

Disney Springs Area Hotel Discounts

You can save even more money by staying outside the Disney bubble at Disney Springs Area Hotels. One new option is the brand-new Drury Plaza Hotel! Check out the deals below to save even more on your next Walt Disney World Vacation.

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando: Special Rates from $144.99.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando: Two-Room Suites from $109 a night!

Holiday Inn Orlando: Special Rates From $79.

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista: D23 Gold Members can save up to 20% off hotel rooms.

Florida & Georgia Residents can save up to 15% at the following Disney Springs Area Resort Hotels: B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Place, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace: Let’s Go – Deals (Rates in the past have been from $115 a night).

B Resort & Spa: You may be able to get a $25 nightly Resort credit.

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista: Let’s Go – Deals (Rates in the past have been from $95 a night).

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista: Family Escape Package can save you 10%.

Seniors can receive at various Disney Springs Area Resort Hotels.

AAA Members can also receive a discount at 7 Disney Springs Area Resort hotels.

Military families can get up to a 20% discount at 7 Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels.

Disney Dining Discounts

Are you looking to save a little cash on your meals? Here are some ways to save extra money on those expensive meals at Disney Parks and Resorts.

Annual Passholders can save at most dining locations throughout Disney World.

can save at most dining locations throughout Disney World. Disney Visa Cardholders can save 10% at select Disney World dining locations (and 20% off Joffrey’s coffee).

can save 10% at select Disney World dining locations (and 20% off Joffrey’s coffee). Disney Vacation Club members can save on Disney World Dining.

can save on Disney World Dining. D23 Gold Members can save at select Disney Springs dining locations.

Recreation, Events, and Entertainment Discounts

Special activities, events, and entertainment provided at the Walt Disney World Resort could offer some discounting. See how you can save below.

Disney Vacation Club Members and their Guests can join instructional clinics led by a PGA professional for only $20 per session.

and their Guests can join instructional clinics led by a PGA professional for only $20 per session. Annual Passholders can save on events, entertainment, and recreation.

can save on events, entertainment, and recreation. Disney Vacation Club Members can save on other events and experiences throughout Disney World.

Ways to Save on Merchandise

Walt Disney World offers several ways for Guests to save on Disney merchandise. Check out some of the ways you can save below.

Annual Passholders can save on merchandise purchases at Disney World-owned and operated locations and select other areas within the Resort.

can save on merchandise purchases at Disney World-owned and operated locations and select other areas within the Resort. Disney Visa Cardholders can save 10% off on select merchandise purchases

can save 10% off on select merchandise purchases Disney Vacation Club members can save on special merchandise purchases

can save on special merchandise purchases D23 Gold Members can save at select Disney Springs retailers

As you can see, there are some ways to save on your next vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort in 2023. As we move into the new year, stay updated by following Inside The Magic to get the latest and greatest news for all things Disney!

We want to hear from you! Which Walt Disney World discount will you be using in 2023? Let us know by leaving us a comment below.