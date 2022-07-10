Annual Passholder Claims Disney Visa Discount Is Unfair, Demands Change

Annual Passholders and Disney Visa cardholders are eligible for exciting discounts at Walt Disney World Resort!

Annual Passholders get 10% off at most Table Service dining locations at Walt Disney World Resort, with a 15-20% discount at some Disney Springs restaurants and food & beverage kiosks.

Disney Visa cardholders not only earn cash back on purchases at Walt Disney World Resort but also receive a 10% discount at select dining locations and on select merchandise purchases of over $50.

Eric Edens, @NerdETweets on Twitter, is an Annual Passholder who went for dinner at Flying Fish at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort. He reported attempting to use his Annual Pass discount but being told to use his Disney Visa discount since the percentage was the same.

Though most Guests would be excited about any savings, Edens was frustrated because Disney Visa cards are free to sign up for, while Annual Passes can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars. He Tweeted:

At dinner at flying fish last night I attempted to use my annual pass discount and since I also have a Disney Visa card the waitress said “oh it’s the same discount so no need for the annual pass”. My wife said, “so why are we paying for that pass if the card is free?”

In another Tweet, Edens expresses further frustration that Guests are receiving a Disney Visa cardholder discount at a restaurant where it isn’t advertised:

Oh my wife also said steakhouse 71 they gave her the 10% with Disney visa and didn’t use her AP but it isn’t and advertised discount. Are they just now doing that everywhere?

It’s important to remember that while discounts, free gifts, and special events are fun perks of an Annual Pass, they’re not guaranteed. When purchasing a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass, you are only purchasing Theme Park admission (though blackout dates may apply).

Do you think the Annual Passholder discount at Walt Disney World Resort should be higher than the Chase Disney Visa Credit Card discount? Let us know in the comments.

