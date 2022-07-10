Disney World Dining Location No Longer Accepting Popular Discount

Cape May Cafe is a popular dining location located inside Disney’s Beach Club in the EPCOT Resort area. The all-you-can-eat buffet is open for breakfast and dinner and offers a wide variety of food options.

In the past, Guests who were Disney Visa cardholders were able to save 10% on their meals if they paid with their Disney Visa. However, it seems this is no longer the case.

We dined at Cape May Cafe recently and when we paid the check with our Disney Visa, we were informed that the dining location can no longer accept Disney Visa discounts. They do, however, still accept Annual Passholder discounts so we were able to still save 10%, but it is interesting to see that the Disney Visa discount is no longer allowed at Cape May Cafe.

It is unclear why Cape May Cafe no longer accepts Disney Visa discounts. It is also unclear at this time if this will be rolled out to other dining locations. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

More on Cape May Cafe

Walt Disney World describes Cape May Cafe as:

Join us for an all-you-care-to-enjoy, breakfast buffet! Fuel up for a day of fun and adventure at Walt Disney World Resort. Indulge in popular items like Assorted House-Made Pastries, Omelets, Beef Hash, and of course, Mickey and Minnie Waffles Or enjoy the feeling of escaping to an oceanside town in New England while you savor a delectable dinner. Buffet offerings include Peel-n-Eat Shrimp, Cape May Clams, Oven Roasted Lemon Chicken and Slow-roasted Strip Loin. Available for an additional fee are Snow Crab Legs (per pound).

Additionally, Disney recently announced that character dining will return to Cape May Cafe on October 8. For more information, visit our website here.

Did you know that Cape May Cafe no longer accepts Disney Visa discounts? Let us know in the comments below.