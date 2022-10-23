Disney’s Visa Credit Card Here to Stay

The Walt Disney Company, JPMorgan Chase, and Visa announced a multi-year extension of the Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card, and Disney Visa Debit Card programs earlier this week.

Chase Bank has partnered with The Walt Disney Company and Visa for nearly two decades on credit and debit card programs to offer Disney Cardmembers exclusive rewards, experiences, rewards, and perks that help enhance their relationship with the Disney brand.

In preparation for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in 2023, the companies also announced a new, limited-edition card design for the Disney Premier Visa Card will be released starting in early 2023. The new card will be the first Disney co-brand card made of metal. It will only be available to new and existing Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers during the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

Senior vice president of Marketing Partnerships, Alliances & Card Services at The Walt Disney Company, Tiffany Rende, said, “We are looking forward to bringing our iconic Disney stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways for Cardmembers.”

For cardholders of the Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card, and Disney Visa Debit Card, benefits include:

10% off on select purchases at shopDisney.com.

Pose for memorable photos at private Cardmember locations at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off select merchandise purchases of $50 or more at select locations at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off select dining locations most days at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 15% off the non-discounted price of select guided tours at Walt Disney World ® Resort and the Disneyland ® Resort.

Resort and the Disneyland Resort. 10% off the non-discounted price of select recreation experiences at Walt Disney World® Resort

