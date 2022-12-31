As 2022 finally draws to a close, Disney is preparing to ring in the new year with loads to celebrate. Not only are the Parks participating in this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, but the company has announced a whole slew of new developments set to premiere in 2023. With new overlays, Nighttime Spectaculars, and more coming to Parks around the world, Guests have a year full of fun to look forward to.

The Magic Kingdom alone is already shaping up to have some seriously stellar new additions. As the poster child for the Walt Disney World Resort, the Park tends to be the essential Disney experience for the Orlando property. While there have already been a few magical additions this month, such as the triumphant return of the Walt Disney World Railroad, that’s only a teaser compared to the exciting things to come this year.

Beginning with perhaps the most obvious and most controversial change coming to both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, Splash Mountain will officially be closed and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be taking its place. While there are still armies of vocal fans that continue to fight for B’rer Rabbit, many are excited to see Tiana and her friends make their new home in Frontierland. The original attraction has drenched guests for decades, but the time has come for a new tale to be told. The transition is set to begin after January 23, 2023.

Of course, where one Disney classic departs, another makes a grand appearance. Announced this years D23, a special attraction is set to join the 999 Happy Haunts. While he has called the Disneyland original his home for many years now, the infamous Hatbox Ghost is set to materialize at Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion in 2023. Appearing in tandem with the upcoming film adaptation, the headless specter is soon to join Constance up in the attic very soon.

Old rides are being made new, and classic attractions are receiving vintage additions, but there’s always room for something new and exciting from Disney. 2023’s upcoming Tron coaster is going to be a high-speed chase across the Game Grid as Tomorrowland welcomes in its newest thrill ride. While Shanghai Disneyland might play host to the original iteration, the Magic Kingdom is set to get an extra ounce of thrill with this new rendition. Space Mountain might be looking at some serious competition.

This is only a small sampling of all the new improvements and additions in store for the Magic Kingdom in the upcoming year. Throw in the upcoming updated versions of the Festival of Fantasy Parade and the Happily Ever After Nighttime Spectacular, and 2023 is certainly shaping up to be a promising time for the Disney Parks.

What are you looking forward to from Walt Disney World next year? tell us in the comments below!