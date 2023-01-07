Disney Offers Special Multi-Day Tickets for Florida Residents

There is so much going on at the Walt Disney World Resort this winter, especially after the holiday season has wrapped up.

For instance, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is happening a week from today, and Guests can experience this time of food, art, and fun from January 13 to February 20. And Guests who missed being a part of last year’s 50th-anniversary celebration of the Parks still have a chance to enjoy the festivities until March 31.

However, amid these celebrations that are going on, there are also new ticket discounts that Disney World recently announced.

Soon, Florida residents can purchase Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets. Guests can purchase two to four-day tickets for the Disney World Parks. Here is the pricing for these tickets, all before tax:

$175 for a 2-day ticket

$195 for a 3-day ticket

$215 for a 4-day ticket

As the ticket name implies, the Disney Weekday Magic Tickets are only valid from Mondays to Fridays, starting January 10 through April 27, 2023. However, Guests should note that these tickets have blockout dates:

March 13 to March 17, 2023

April 3 to April 7, 2023

April 10 to April 14, 2023

These tickets will be available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. And if flexibility is a concern, then you’re in luck! These tickets can either be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days, depending on the availability of the Park reservation system, so that you don’t feel like you have to cram everything in one timeframe.

However, the ticket options listed above are not the only ones available. Guests can also add other options like a Park Hopper, as well as water park and sports options. Here is more detailed info, per Disney:

Park Hopper Option : Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Add it for $40 more per ticket, plus tax.

: Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Add it for per ticket, plus tax. Water Park and Sports Option : Visit one theme park per day, plus enjoy a visit to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course on each day of your ticket. For example, if you purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket with the Water Park and Sports Option, you can visit a Walt Disney World theme park on 2 days with a theme park reservation—and visit a Disney water park on 2 additional days by April 27, 2023. Add it for $35 more per ticket, plus tax.

: Visit one theme park per day, plus enjoy a visit to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course on each day of your ticket. For example, if you purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket with the Water Park and Sports Option, you can visit a Walt Disney World theme park on 2 days with a theme park reservation—and visit a Disney water park on 2 additional days by April 27, 2023. Add it for per ticket, plus tax. Park Hopper Plus Option: Visit more than one park on the same day, plus visit a water park, golf course or miniature golf course on each day of your ticket. This ticket option is a combination of the Park Hopper Option and the Water Park and Sports Option. Add it for $55 more per ticket, plus tax.

Disney provides some other details for these tickets, including that all adult Guests will need to show proof of Florida residency at the Park entrance. Additionally, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is currently closed.

For more important details on the tickets, water parks, add-on options, and more, visit the ticket information page on Disney World’s website.

Are you planning to take advantage of these Disney Weekday Magic Tickets?