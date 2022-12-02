Disney World Announces the Long-Awaited Return of Popular Event

Walt Disney World Resort has its share of events and activities throughout the year. This year, an epic event will return to Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Theme Park in Orlando, Florida.

According to the Walt Disney World website, the EPCOT Theme Park allows Guests to “celebrate the stories that connect people and cultures around the world.”

If you’ve never been to EPCOT, it’s similar to other Parks with divided sections, each devoted to a particular theme. Each area of the Park celebrates a different part of the world. Guests explore the World Showcase to experience rides, foods, and cultures based on that part of the world.

One of the most famous areas of EPCOT includes the Frozen Ever After attraction, located in the Norway pavilion. Fairly recently, Walt Disney World added two more rides in EPCOT. Be sure to check out Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in France, which opened in 2021. The newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in the World Discovery section, opened up this past May 2022.

EPCOT is no exception to Disney World festivals, parades, and events. There are plenty that pop up throughout the year. One event that is making a return in 2023 is the International Festival of the Arts.

Walt Disney World’s International Festival of the Arts will take place from January 13 through February 20, 2023.

This celebration is specifically for fine arts, such as the performing arts, culinary arts, and visual arts.

EPCOT cooks up some colorful, exotic treats to celebrate the culinary arts. The World Showcase will set up art galleries with artwork varying from paintings to sculptures and photography. Kids can participate in the fun with activities like painting!

An extra magical musical lineup is in store as well. Disney recently announced the performances in store for the Broadway Spectacular. See performers from Disney Broadway shows such as Frozen, Aladdin, and The Lion King at the America Gardens Theatre in EPCOT.

Will you celebrate the fine arts at Walt Disney World EPCOT in 2023?