Disney Announces Lineup for Broadway Spectacular

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is an annual event for Guests to experience the arts- whether culinary, visual, or performing arts. This is an exciting set of events that Guests look forward to every year!

As part of this festival, Disney announced the anticipated lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Each evening during this event, Guests will be able to see Broadway stars performing songs from award-winning Disney on Broadway productions spanning more than 25 years.

These performances will run from January 13 to February 20, 2023, at America Gardens Theatre. There will be three showings a day, starting at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. Below is the full list of performers Guests can look forward to seeing at the festival next year, per Disney Parks Blog:

Jan. 13, 15, 16, 19, 20 – Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) & Kevin Massey (“Tarzan”)

Jan. 14, 17, 18, 21, 22 – Arielle Jacobs (“Aladdin”) & Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”)

Jan. 23, 25, 26, 29, 30, Feb. 2, 3 – Patti Murin (“Frozen”) & Robert Creighton (“Frozen”)

Jan. 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 1, 4, 5– Mandy Gonzalez (“AIDA”) & L. Steven Taylor (“The Lion King”)

Feb. 7, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19 – Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King”) & Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)

Feb. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17 – Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”) & Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”)

Feb. 20 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Scott, Simmons & Strickland

Additionally, this event will offer dining packages where Guests can enjoy lunch or dinner and have guaranteed seating for the concert later that evening. Guests can choose from eight different locations at EPCOT that will be offering dining packages, which include Akershus Royal Banquet, Biergarten Restaurant, Coral Reef Restaurant, Garden Grill Restaurant, Le Cellier Steakhouse, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, Rose and Crown Dining Room, and Spice Road Table.

Here is what each dining package will offer:

An appetizer, entrée and dessert or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage

One (1) guaranteed seat per person to a DISNEY ON BROADWAY concert held on the same day

Depending on the restaurant, the cost for each dining package for Guests ages 3 to 9 ranges from about $20 to $48, and each adult’s dining package for everyone ages 10 and up will range from $35 to $95.

Guests can begin booking dining reservations starting December 13, 2022, and reservations can be made up to 60 days beforehand. There also may be same-day dining packages for Regal Eagle Smokehouse, depending on availability.

For general and important information on this event, be sure to visit Disney World’s website for more details.

Will you be attending next year’s Disney on Broadway Concert Series? Which performances are you looking forward to most? Share your thoughts in the comments!