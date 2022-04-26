Disney Announces Specially-Priced Tickets For Florida Residents

Grab your gear and head on over to Disney this summer!

Disney just announced a very special new offer for Florida residents looking to soak up the sun at the water parks this summer. Guests with valid proof of Florida residency can get a 2-day water park ticket for $69 which is valid for use from April 26 through June 30, 2022. These tickets are subject to blockout dates from May 27 to May 30, 2022.

It is important to note that Blizzard Beach is closed at the time of writing this article.

More on how it works below:

Splash into magic at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park with the Florida Resident 2-Day Disney Water Park Ticket! Note: Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed at this time.

This ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days—so you can spread out the fun.Get ready to plunge down thrilling waterslides, embark on winding raft rides, relax on sandy beaches, float along a lazy river… and let your cares drift away. At this time, a reservation is not required to visit a Disney water park. Reservation requirements are subject to change.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Escape to a tropical paradise that’s been transformed by a legendary storm into an oasis of pure excitement! Attractions

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is brimming with fun for everyone: Catch waves all day at Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, featuring a continuous stream of swells

Glide down Castaway Creek, a scenic lazy river that encircles the entire park

Slide down the Crush ‘n’ Gusher water coaster

Enjoy the plunges and spills of Miss Adventure Falls, a winding whitewater journey

Let the little ones have big fun at Ketchakiddee Creek, a whimsical water playground with pint-sized slides and other fun features And so much more!

Will you be visiting Disney World’s water parks this year?

