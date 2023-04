When we say Disney is magic meant for everyone, we do mean everyone. The company has recently made tremendous strides in being more inclusive regarding race, identity, and inclusivity in its movies, TV shows, Parks, and experiences, but a recent post from Disney on Broadway shows how the company is truly going all the way with bringing audiences with different needs into the theaters.

Disney has pulled unforgettable Disney animated features like Beauty and the Beast, the Lion King, Aladdin, and even Frozen from the silver screen to the Broadway stage, bringing to life casts of unforgettable characters to life through the use of actors, puppetry, special effects, and more for decades. However, as audiences have grown, so have their needs.

Disney on Broadway Shares Inclusion Initiative

@disneyonbroadway As we kick off AutismAcceptanceMonth, we’re grateful for the organizations and venues that have partnered with us to help make our spaces inclusive and welcoming to everyone. 🌈♾️ ♬ original sound – Disney on Broadway

As described in the TikTok video from Disney on Broadway’s official account, the stage is celebrating Autism Awareness Month and Disney is pulling out all the stops to provide an appropriate environment for neurodivergent audiences or those simply requiring a calmer theatre experience. Not only does this allow more patrons access to incredible Broadway shows, but it allows Disney to reach a wider audience not normally accommodated.

What makes this so special is that not only is Disney making the events more accessible for neurodivergent audiences of all ages, but they’re doing it in a respectful way that is much more intimate and non-patronizing. Audiences are given a much more personal experience with their night at the theatre, and that only makes the magic all the more real.

Disney Cares

@bassperformancehall “Bass Hall is all of ours for the next few hours.” @peteyhargrave (Scar) welcomed the audience to our Sensory Friendly Performance of @thelionking this afternoon. Peter, on behalf of the whole cast, made sure the audience knew their full selves were welcome and that he’s actually a sweetheart, even though he plays a bad guy 🧡🦁 . Thank you to the Robert D and Alma Moreton Foundation and the Fort Worth Youth Soccer Association for their support of this historic performance. And thank you to all of our community partners for helping us ensure this performance was accessible and welcoming as possible 💛 @disneyonbroadway #basshall #lionking #thelionking #disney #fortworth #mufasa #simba #rafiki ♬ original sound – Bass Performance Hall

This isn’t the first time Disney has taken extra steps to ensure a magical time for neuroatypical audiences either. In January 2023, Peter Hargrave (the actor playing Scar in Disney’s production of The Lion King) broke character to share a heartfelt moment with the younger members of the audience during a sensory-friendly performance. By addressing the needs of a marginalized group, Disney is building good faith with their fans and consumers.

Speaking as someone who is neurodivergent themselves, this writer applauds the actions of the company for accommodating those with different sensory needs. Disney’s brand of magic is a wonderful thing, but sometimes they don’t exactly master the art of subtlety. A place like Broadway is known for big and brassy musical numbers, and sometimes that can be a lot for some (particularly younger viewers) to take in.

