Disney's 50th Anniversary Celebration Ends: Fans React

in Walt Disney World

Disney's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Believe it or not, Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration has ended (well, almost). We have two days (when writing this article) until Disney closes their chapter on their Celebration event. Still, fans are already using social media to voice their honest (sometimes vulgar) opinions. Here is what fans really think of Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Disney's 50th Anniversary Celebration comes to and end: fans react
How Long Did the Disney 50th Anniversary Celebration Last?

Walt Disney World Resort celebrated its 50th anniversary, dubbed “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” on October 1, 2021, and ending this Friday, March 31. The Celebration ran for 18 months. Disney World fans rejoiced as special merchandise, fan events, shows, and more were added to the Disney Parks to celebrate its 50th.

What Were Some of the Highlights of the Celebration?

Some of the most significant and worthy highlight mentions of the Disney 50th Celebration include:

  • Disney Enchantment evening fireworks display (Magic Kingdom)
  • Disney Harmonious nighttime spectacular (EPCOT)
  • The expanded section of the France Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase
  • Beacons of Magic (spans across all four Disney World Parks)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind debut (EPCOT)
  • MagicBand+ new interactive features
  • Golden’ Disney Fab 50 Character Collection (Disney Parks)
  • Disney 50th Anniversary Celebration food and drinks

I’m sure the list can go on, but to save you time, these were the top events and things that fans across the globe could participate in and enjoy throughout Disney’s 50th Celebration 18-month event.

So now the question arises: what did the fans think of Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration? Let’s find out.

Disney 50th Anniversary Celebration
What Do the Fans Think About Disney’s 50th?

Yesterday at around noon, the official Disney World Twitter account posted a tweet with the caption, “Thanks for being part of this magical celebration,” followed by the question, “What was your fave part?”

It took fans seconds to begin responding to the question posed by the Mouse. Fans from across the planet poured in with photos, video clips, and honest opinions on how they think Disney did with their 50th celebration event. Check out some of the responses from fans below.

Not All Fans Were Happy About Disney’s 50th Celebration Event

But of course, not all fans were satisfied with Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Some users took to Twitter to voice their anger and frustration with the recent price hikes in Park tickets, dismissed Annual Passes, and honest opinions on the event. Read more below.

In the end, Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will go down in the company’s history as one of the most celebrated events in human history. The Disney Parks are now preparing for their next major celebration event: Disney’s 100th Celebration – coming soon to a Disney Park near you.

You know the drill; in the comments below, what did you think of Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration?

