Disney World Show to Close Unexpectedly

Make sure to check the dates of your next Walt Disney World vacation because you could be missing one of its most beloved shows.

Ride and show closures are expected during your Walt Disney World vacation. In fact, chances are, at least one ride or attraction will go down at some point during your trip, even multiple. This is not cause for alarm, as attractions will close to maintain Guest and performer safety or for routine maintenance. We even have a handy dandy guide on what to do if your favorite attraction goes down.

Usually, when something at Walt Disney World is going down for scheduled maintenance, Disney will list it on their website. Using the calendar, Guests can view their trip dates and check out each Park to see if any of their favorite rides or attractions will be going under any scheduled maintenance. Of course, unplanned outages always occur, but if you have your heart set on riding the Haunted Mansion and it’s having some planned maintenance during a potential trip week, then it might be smarter to plan your trip for another time.

Disney will usually try to announce these outages as far in advance as they can, but for this beloved nighttime spectacular, it’s a little too close for comfort for many Guests.

Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closed May 1 and 2 routine maintenance. The update is posted on the Disney World website. pic.twitter.com/BvUIRVBUzY — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 14, 2023

That’s right, Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closed for scheduled maintenance on May 1 and 2, meaning there will be no performances on either day. Guests planning on visiting Hollywood Studios that day who want to see the show should consider switching their park reservations for a different day.

As of right now, those are the only two planned days, so hopefully, all maintenance will be done quickly and efficiently so the show can resume operation on May 3. However, there’s always the possibility that it will take longer than expected, so Guests visiting that week should stay tuned to the Walt Disney World website or their social media channels for more updates.

Fantasmic! made its triumphant return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November 2022 after a lengthy closure and refurbishment following the pandemic. When it premiered, it contained several new sequences highlighting Pocahontas, Frozen, Moana, Mulan, and more.