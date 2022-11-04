Disney Completely Changes Fantasmic!, Guests Blown Away

Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort and checking out the debut show of Fantasmic! were completely blown away by what unfolded in front of them.

Massive crowds made their way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday to celebrate the return of the beloved Fantasmic! Nighttime spectacular. The show had not been available for more than two years, closing during the pandemic and undergoing significant refurbishments. Lines to get into the show were seen all the way down Sunset Boulevard, and both shows were completely and totally full.

Inside the Magic previously reported on several new scene changes coming to Fantasmic!, and many who watched the show were absolutely astounded by what they saw, some noting that while the show still had the same premise, it was completely revamped.

User @Attractions shared some of the new scenes and updates to the show, including a look at the Elsa’s new scene, which can be watched below.

Elsa has a powerful new scene with enhanced warer projections and lasers in the new #Fantasmic show at #WaltDisneyWorld. #Disney#Frozen #Elsa #DisneysHollywoodStudios

In addition, the account shared more scenes that included Mulan.

Mulan is learning what it takes to save China, honor family and go beyond her own limits in this new scene at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ #Fantasmic! #Mulan #WaltDisneyWorld

Aladdin is performing high-flying stunts in a scene.

Aladdin performs high-flying stunts over Agrabah in this new #Fantasmic! scene at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. #WaltDisneyWorld #Aladdin #DisneysHollywoodStudios

And, of course, who could forget about Moana’s new scene where she is controlling the waves and water? You can also watch this scene below:

Moana controls the water and the waves in this new #Fantasmic! scene at Walt Disney World. #Moana #DisneysHollywoodStudios#DisneyEntertainment

All of these new scenes have certainly given Fantasmic! a completely different look and feel, though in many ways, it’s still the same show that we’ve all grown up loving.

The show is billed as “A Legendary Tale.” Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

For showtimes, please check the Walt Disney World Resort Entertainment Schedule or the My Disney Experience app.

Please have your entire party together before entering the amphitheater. You may arrive as early as 90 minutes prior to each show. Be sure to arrive early to get a seat!

What do you think of these new scenes in Fantasmic!? Let us know in the comments!