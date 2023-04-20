BREAKING: Disney World Halts Sales of Annual Passes Indefinitely

in Walt Disney World

It seems that Walt Disney World has indefinitely halted the sale of its Annual Passes. No word on when they will resume selling them again, but this was to be expected.

With today being the official day for Disney fans around the country and globe to purchase their Annual Passes, the Disney website has been glitchy and slow since 6 a.m. this morning.

Disney World last sold its Annual Passes in March 2020 – over three years ago!

Ever since the global pandemic struck the world and shut everything down, Disney World stopped selling their annual passes to the general public as they regrouped and tried their best to get everything opened and ready for Guests and fans to enjoy once again.

But thankfully, the pandemic has ended, and things are returning to normal for everyone worldwide. DVC members were recently able to purchase their Annual Passes but crashed the Disney site, as an influx of DVC members wanted to buy them.

Guests have been flocking to the official Disney website to try and get their Passes for the first time or to renew them after so long.

But like the DVC members who crashed the Disney site, it seems things are not going too well for Disney fans looking to get their Annual Passes.

Disney Releases Time for When Annual Passes Will Go on Sale
The Official Disney Website Is Experience Technical Difficulties

The Passes went on sale at 6 a.m., so the website has been experiencing some trouble.

Around 9 a.m., industry insider and digital journalist Ashely Carter reported that the Disney website was encountering issues. Check out the tweet below:

Carter even mentioned how the site had crashed and was not operational briefly.

Another industry insider, Scott Gustin, tweeted that the official Disney World website was experiencing trouble as early as 8:30 a.m.

Disney World Halts Sales of Annual Passes

Just moments ago, Spruce Tribune, a digital news magazine, broke the news that Walt Disney World has halted their sales of Annual Passes until an unmentioned time.

With so many glitches, long wait queues, and website crashes, this was bound to happen.

This does not mean that Disney will never again sell their passes.

For those needing an English class vocabulary lesson, the term indefinitely means “for an unlimited or unspecified period.”

Industry insiders have been posting updates on Twitter regarding the halting of the Annual Passes per the official Disney Website:

It seems the Passes will stop being sold sometime today, with no guarantee of an exact timeframe.

