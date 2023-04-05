While some of the most divisive offerings at Disney Parks continue to see all-time-high prices, Universal Parks prove to be even more expensive for Guests vacationing this Easter Break.

Easter crowds are flooding theme parks across America, with Disneyland Resort reaching capacity and Walt Disney World Resort refusing access to the Parks, along with the divisive Disney Genie+ service ultimately selling out despite seeing record-breaking prices multiple days in a row. And while seeing the debated offering reach a new all-time-high cost, paying for the Disney Genie+ service during your vacation costs nothing compared to Universal’s offering.

The Disney Genie+ service has been selling for $35 per Guest at Walt Disney World Resort, completely selling out before 10 a.m. for two consecutive days. And while fans have had harsh reactions to the price increases and limited availability of Disney’s divisive offering, Universal Orlando Resort recently proved that Disney fans have nothing to complain about, as the Universal Express Pass is selling for nearly ten times more!

At Universal Orlando Resort, 1-Park Universal Express Passes are entirely sold out through April 8 despite all-time-high costs. 1-Park Universal Express Passes to use on Saturday, April 8, are selling for $289.99 at Universal Studios Florida and $299.99 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. And if Guests want to skip the lines more than once per attraction with Universal Express Pass Unlimited — also sold out through April 8 — they’ll have to pay $329.99 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure or $319.99 at Universal Studios Florida. This information is available on Universal Orlando Resort’s website.

And things at Universal Studios Hollywood aren’t much better. Universal Express Pass sells for $309 per Guest — the second highest price offered by the Park — today, without access to the Southern California theme park’s latest attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. However, Guests with Universal Express Pass have a one-time per day reservation-free access to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD when reservations are required to enter the land.

Per the price calendars on Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood’s websites, these high prices will continue through next week before gradually becoming more accessible as crowds simmer down.

Both systems — Disney Genie+ service and Universal Express — allow Guests to skip the long lines in the theme parks once, with some attractions being excluded from the services. Universal Orlando Resort also allows Guests to skip the lines an unlimited number of times at participating attractions at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with Universal Express Unlimited.

Despite the similarities between the Disney Genie+ service and Universal’s Express Pass system, the abysmal difference in price for each offering is undeniable, with Disney’s FastPass replacement costing nearly a tenth of Universal’s Express Pass. So, whether you’re visiting Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland Resort, or Walt Disney World Resort this Easter break, you’ll have to brace yourself to cover the additional charges to skip the lines or deal with the crowds at the Parks.

Will you visit a Universal Park or Disney Park this Easter break? Tell Inside the Magic about your plans in the comments below!