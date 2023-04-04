Universal Tests New Coaster… That Hasn’t Been Built Yet

If a roller coaster car roars past you, but it hasn’t been built yet, does it make a sound? Universal Studios Hollywood Guests asked themselves that question last week when they began hearing the sounds of a roller coaster in the section of a Park where none exists yet.

Big things are happening at Universal Parks around the globe. On the East Coast, construction is well underway for Universal Orlando Resort’s third gate, Epic Universe, which is set to open sometime in 2025. Globally, following the success of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Japan, a second installment just opened at Universal Studios Hollywood.

However, that’s not the only development happening at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In October 2022, a piece of concept art was leaked by Screamscape.com depicting an alleged planned coaster for the Park; Fast & Furious – Hollywood Drift. Not to be confused with the universally hated Fast & Furious – Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida, this new coaster seems to be planned for the Upper Lot of the Park, with the track winding down to the Lower Lot and back up. Rumors also stated the possibility of a ride system similar to Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, which would have the cars in a controlled spin.

A construction permit was also filed in early October, and in January of 2023, Universal announced that the Animal Actors show, the Special Effects show, and the Production Central Store would close “to make way for a future attraction,” which all occupied the area that the permit is for.

Universal has yet to confirm if this particular attraction is coming to the Park, but they are somewhat notorious for not confirming rides until the last minute. One of Universal Orlando Resort’s headlining attractions, VelociCoaster, wasn’t formally announced until construction was nearly complete. This led to much speculation from fans, as well as quite a few jokes about what kind of attraction the obvious roller coaster could be.

Therefore, Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood last week found it strange when they heard the sound of a roller coaster in the Upper Lot – Universal hasn’t even confirmed the ride yet, much less begun construction or testing. Some eagle-eyed Guests were able to figure out where it was coming from.

BREAKING: Universal Studios Hollywood is testing roller coaster sounds & screams where the RUMORED Fast & Furious is going 👀 (audio up all the way) pic.twitter.com/P9ef5HDfr9 — Exploring Attractions 🎢 (@ExpAttractions) March 28, 2023

Many Guests spotted Universal Team Members and attraction designers on the roof of nearby buildings, seemingly testing what a large roller coaster would sound like in the area. This is important to factor in, as an attraction being too loud could overpower nearby shows or the ambiance of the area. Universal Studios Hollywood is also part of a major city, with offices and homes being very close to the property, so too much noise pollution could cause neighbors to complain.

This is a definite step towards construction beginning, although it could still be up in the air – if Universal doesn’t like the way the attraction sounds in the Upper Lot, it could be moved or changed significantly. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for more updates on this attraction!