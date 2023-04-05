Another New Ride Is Headed to Universal Orlando

Thanks to new trademarks, we now know more about another new ride at Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe.

The new Park at the Universal Orlando Resort opens in the summer of 2025. While Universal has stayed relatively quiet on what we can expect, we know it’ll feature lands dedicated to How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Universal Classic Monsters, and Universal’s third Super Nintendo World.

Over the past few months, fans have been able to piece together more about the Park through registered trademarks and patents. Orlando Business Journal has reported on the latest, revealing another new attraction with a twist on a traditional theme park staple.

The patent describes a free-moving carousel. Unlike normal horses on a carousel that move in a fixed circular pattern, seats on this ride seem to have more mobility to move both vertically and horizontally. Instead of one circular track, there are two adjacent tracks, each featuring animal seats.

While we don’t know precisely how this ride will be themed, it’s safe to assume from past patents and trademarks that this is Epic Universe’s “Constellation Carousel.” One seat is depicted as a lion (AKA the symbol of Leo), suggesting that the seats are inspired by the different star signs and their respective constellations.

The patent suggests that Universal is keen to upgrade the standard carousel experience:

During operation, the movement of the ride vehicles is typically restricted to the fixed paths along the ride surface. It is now recognized that such movement of the ride vehicles may detract from the users’ experiences while riding the ride vehicles.

This joins a long list of rumored attractions, including not one roller coaster but four: one themed to How to Train Your Dragon, a Nintento-themed Donkey Kong Mine Cart, a racing coaster (thought to be called ‘Starfall Racers’), and a coaster inspired by Universal Monsters.

Guests may have to wait another two years to experience Epic Universe, but there are still more new experiences to enjoy at Universal Florida before then – Universal Studios Florida welcomes a Minions-themed land this summer.