Disney World Caves to DeSantis, Makes Major Announcement

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s hand-picked Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board met for the first time on Wednesday, officially voting to self-appoint its members as the new Planning Board for Walt Disney World Resort‘s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Board members slammed The Walt Disney Company, from proposing a ban on COVID-19 vaccine/mask mandates to leaking emails that suggested Disney hid its involvement in a rushed resolution to render the district powerless for decades.

The new Reedy Creek leadership also hinted at new construction projects in Central Florida to retaliate against Disney, like DeSantis’s proposed state prison steps from the Disney Parks. They blamed the lack of affordable housing in the area on corporate greed.

Just hours later, Walt Disney World Resort announced that its previously promised affordable housing project near Flamingo Crossings Town Center would open in 2026. The Disney Park plans to add over 100 units to its proposed plan for 1500 apartments, creating hundreds of construction jobs in the area.

Though Walt Disney World Resort originally announced the affordable housing project in 2022, these planned expansions appeared to come directly in response to the new Reedy Creek board. The Walt Disney Company has not responded to allegations made during Wednesday’s meeting.

More on Walt Disney World v. DeSantis

The battle began a year ago when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly denounced DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, officially known as The Parental Rights In Education Act. Chapek vowed to fight the anti-LGBTQIA+ law and pause campaign donations to politicians that supported the legislation.

Gov. DeSantis retaliated by passing legislation to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement Act, no longer allowing Disney to run its municipal services without government intervention. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board took over the district in February, days after the Reedy Creek board made itself powerless with a “Royal Clause” that will last decades.

Share your thoughts on Disney’s Affordable Housing Project with Inside the Magic in the comments.