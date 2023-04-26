Disney Suspends Attraction After Theme Park Incident

Disney has started to change and alter attractions in its Parks following the terrifying incident in Disneyland.

Following the incident at Disneyland, more effects have been suspended at the Disney Parks and Resorts. We knew changes were coming, with Disney quickly halting most pyrotechnics at its Parks across the globe. However, shortly after this declaration, the suspensions were changed to only affect Walt Disney World.

This decision was made out of an abundance of safety for Disney Guests, Cast Members and performers.

These changes are starting to affect other Disney parks and Resorts, including the Hong Kong Disney Resort.

On Saturday night’s performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland, a massive fire broke out and overtook the Maleficent dragon animatronic. Guests were stunned as they watched the giant figure get completely surrounded by massive flames during the show. The dragon was destroyed, and Fantasmic! was canceled indefinitely at Disneyland Park.

At the Hong Kong Disney Resort, the fire effects during Momentous have been suspended temporarily in all showings. This was just cofnriemd by HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) on Twitter:

Momentous is Hong Kong Disney’s nighttime spectacular, taking Guests on a wild journey. Disney calls it “The Most Magical Show on Earth” and boasts around 20 minutes of music and memorable moments.

At this time, we are unsure how long this suspension will last or if it will actually affect other parts of the Disney Parks and Resorts. We also are unsure when Disneyland’s Fantasmic! will return. Disney did post showtimes for the attraction, but these were quickly removed from Disneyland’s website.

Did you see any videos of the fire? Were you visiting Disneyland during the accident? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney news coverage!