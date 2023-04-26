52-Year-Old Man Dead After Tragic Theme Park Accident

An employee of an amusement park has died following a serious injury that left them in critical condition.
An amusement park employee has died following a serious head injury he received at the Park.
According to the report, the 52-year-old man was left in critical condition after the severe accident occurred in Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. The accident happened in March of 2023, with an investigation quickly being opened up regarding the case. Ocean Beach Pleasure Park is home to several rides and attractions that you’d find at a typical amusement park or fairground. It is believed that the man suffered the head injury during daily testing and maintenance of the attractions.
A formal investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the incident to be completely accidental, and no criminal offenses had been committed. A spokesperson stated that officers engaged in a “range of inquiries” and came out “satisfied that no criminal offenses were committed.”
The fairground was closed off after the accident, with the man being brought to the hospital shortly after the incident.
At the time, Northumbria Police said it would work with the HSE to establish what had happened. Local authorities have confirmed the completion of the investigation.
Ocean Beach Pleasure Park’s management stated that it had dealt with an “isolated work-related incident” at the Park and thanked the response of emergency services and officers. This tragic incident will not be forgotten soon at the Park. The amusement park had become a popular seaside destination for Guests, offering tons of rides, attractions, and other fun things to enjoy. A full list of activities can be found here.
