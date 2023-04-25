Animal Kingdom Attraction Closing in Disney World Next Week

We just got word that a popular attraction in Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be shutting down very, very soon.

Though there are plenty of different activities to enjoy at the Walt Disney World Resort, the main draw of the Parks is the attractions. From thrilling adventures through total darkness on Space Mountain to a slow tour through a Haunted Mansion, Disney World has about every type of ride you can think of.

However, not all attractions at Disney World are ridable, with some being more of a walkthrough experience. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is filled with these types of experiences, offering Guests the ability to go at their own pace and really take in the atmosphere and theming of this incredible Disney Park. Unfortunately, like any theme park, Guests need to be prepared for certain rides and attractions to shut down.

We just found out that a popular location for kids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set to close next month. According to the official Walt Disney World Resort calendar, The Boneyard in DinoLand U.S.A. will be closing on May 1.

This closure comes at an interesting time, with the future of Dinoland U.S.A. being somewhat “up in the air.” At Disney’s D23 Expo, Disney revealed that it was in the early stages of possibly overhauling this prehistoric-themed area. The new theme would be based on Disney’s popular Moana and Zootopia franchises, both of which are set to receive new entires in the near future.

Nothing has been confirmed ta this time, but it’s still interesting to think what DinoLand U.S.A. may look like in five to ten years at Walt Disney World.

Do you hope DinoLand gets themed, or will you miss it? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?