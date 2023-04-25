Man Exposes Himself and Watches Porn on Family Disney Ride

A man was arrested after engaging in several prohibited acts while onboard an attraction at Walt Disney World.

A Guest visiting the Walt Disney World Resort was caught exposing himself and watching porn while onboard an attraction at Walt Disney World.

The incident took place in EPCOT, with Cast Members first becoming suspicious after the man, Robert Fitzpatrick, asked to be seated by himself on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. This caused confusion for Cast Members, as ride vehicles for this attraction can hold several people.

The report stated that multiple Cast Members caught Fitzpatrick smoking on the security cameras and then proceeded to touch himself while riding the attraction. The ride was stopped multiple times, with one Cast Member making an announcement that smoking is not permitted. Shortly after the attraction started up again, Fitzpatrick began to watch porn on his cell phone.

He then placed his hand down his pants, according to the report.

The man began masturbating while inside the ride vehicle. According to one EPCOT Cast Member, the man ejaculated before he exited the ride. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video and was provided to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.

The man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor of exposing himself. While you may the visibility on think Disney rides si limited, you couldn’t be more wrong. Disney has surveillance in nearly every corner fo the Parks, including on the actual rides.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is a recent addition to the Walt Disney World Resort and can be found in the France Pavilion inside the World Showcase area of the Park. EPCOT has received a few new additions in the last few years, most notably with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the Parks’ first-ever roller coaster.

