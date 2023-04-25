Severe Warning Issued For Walt Disney World Guests

A serious warning has been issued for Guests at Disney World.

A severe weather warning has been issued for Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. The National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45pm Tuesday, April 25 2023.

There are reports of large golf ball-sized hail in the area. Winds are expected to reach 60mph. Tornadoes are also a possibility at this time. It is recommended that Guests take shelter.

Anyone who has visited the Walt Disney World Resort knows the weather can be quite unruly. Guests visiting the Resort will need to be prepared for brutal temperatures as well as some unbelievable humidity. Rain is also quite common, which has the potential to force Disney to close several rides and attractions across the property.

Earlier this year, we saw several areas of Disney World submerged in water following another severe storm.

Last year, we saw “The Most Magical Place on Earth” face some intense weather, ranging from harsh storms due to a devastating hurricane. Inside the Magic reported on several attractions being evacuated. One Park was even damaged, by the inclement weather. Places like the Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, and LEGOLAND were also affected, with multiple rides and attractions facing serious damage.

