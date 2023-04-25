Disney Reveals Park Price Increases Effective Immediately

Disney is ramping up prices at its Parks effective immediately.

While Disney has Parks located in both California and Florida, there are far more Resorts than just these two. Guests can visit Disney all across the globe, with Resorts located in Paris, Hong Kong, Toyko, and Shanghai. In the past, we’ve covered plenty of news regarding the various Resorts, with just as much happening there as does here in the American Disney Parks.

Specifically, the Tokyo Disney Resort recently announced price increases are coming to the Parks effective immediately.

These price increases were revealed early Tuesday morning and involve several popular food items at the China Voyager eatery in Tokyo Disneyland.

Pork noodles ¥1,200→¥1,300. New Price : ¥1,650→¥1,780

Pain soup noodles ¥1,200→¥1,300. New Price : ¥1,650→¥1,780

Bamboo shoots ¥100→¥150 New Price: Green onion ¥100→¥150 Braised pork rice ¥370→¥450

For full details on this increase, check out th official Tokyo Disney Website by clicking here.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is especially interesting, with two district Parks making up the Resort. The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of the U.S. Eventually, the Tokyo Disney Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added to the Resort.

The Resort also recently announced a whole suite of rides and attraction closures. The list includes rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world.” The Resort’s original version of Space Mountain is set to permanently close soon as well, with a complete overhaul on the way.

Several other legendary attractions are closing at Disney Resorts across the globe, including several at Disneyland’s Fantasyland section of Disneyland Park.

