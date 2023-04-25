Fantasmic! Set to Return to Disney Following Nightmarish Accident

Following a devastating and fiery incident, one of Disney’s most popular live shows is set to return to the Resort.

After taking a look at Disneyland’s website, we noticed showtimes for Fantasmic! have appeared once again. According to the calendar, Fantasmic! is set to return Friday, April 28, at the Disneyland Resort.

For those who may not know, Fantasmic! was put on indefinite hold after a massive fire overtook the Malefeicnet dragon mid-show. The fire resulted in the complete destruction of the animatronic figure. Reports indicated that fluid was leaking out of the dragon moments before it caught fire. The accident prompted Disney to cut similar pyrotechnics at its Parks globally, though this order was quickly toned down. We thought the show would be closed for quite some time, but with showtimes listed on the website, Disney must be confident it can bring it back.

At the time of publishing this article, the direct cause of the accident is still under investigation. With Fantasmic! set to return potentially on April 28, we can only assume some sort of replacement dragon will be integrated into the show.

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes place at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. During the show, Guests can see dozens of iconic Disney characters and sing along to some of the most famous Disney songs.

In other news, several crucial rides and attractions will be closing very soon at the Disneyland Resort, specifically at Disneyland Park. Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride will all be closing this Summer in the Fantasyland section of the Park. We aren’t entirely sure why all three attractions will be closed other than they all share the same ride building. It’s possible Disney noticed a problem in one of the attractions and is taking extra precautions to resolve it.

