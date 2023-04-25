Theme Park Threatens to Kick Out Guests in New Warning

An iconic theme park has issued a new warning regarding Guest behavior, indicating there is zero tolerance for specific activities.

Last year, Knott’s Berry Farm shut down several hours early after multiple fights and violent encounters were reported. This prompted th legendary California theme park to introduce new policies to ensure the safety of Guests.

This new policy requires all Guests ages 17 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the Park. This was put into effect in July but revoked in February of 2023.

However, it seems Guest behavior is still a top priority and concern for Knott’s Berry Farm, with new signs being placed throughout the Park.

These new signs warn Guests that bad behavior will not be tolerated and will subsequently get Guests kicked out of the Park. An example of the new signs can be seen below:

Wandered over to #KnottsBerryFarm today.

Knott’s Berry Farm is an iconic part of California and has been operating for decades. The theme park is actually celebrating 100 years of fun this year, with the very beginning of the theme park starting in 1923. Knott’s Berry Farm is an incredibly popular destination, competing with other Resorts such as Universal Studios Hollywood and of course, Disneyland.

With thrilling roller coasters like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids, as well as family-friendly rides and attractions like Camp Snoopy, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, and many more, Knott’s Berry Farm is the perfect destination for a fun-packed trip for the whole family!

