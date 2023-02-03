California Theme Park Revokes Drastic Safety Policies Effective Immediately

After a rough season with disruptive and aggressive Guests plaguing a major California theme park, officials have announced further updates to the Park’s safety policies.

It’s no secret that Knott’s Berry Farm, one of Southern California’s most famous theme parks, has dealt with rather unpleasant situations lately. With Guests behaving disruptively and assaulting theme park employees, violent fights breaking out at the theme park, and even a gun threat last year, Knott’s Berry Farm officials have been forced to take drastic measures, introducing strict safety measures to ensure the safety of all Guests and employees.

After the unfortunate incidents, Knott’s Berry Farm officials introduced a strict chaperone policy, requiring all Guests 17 years old and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone at least 21 years old. Initially effective on weekends, Knott’s chaperone policy has gone through multiple updates since it was introduced, with the latest and most drastic change made today.

Through its official social media channels, Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) has announced the end of the theme park’s chaperone policy, as Park officials have announced that the strict policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays, the only day it was applicable per its last update.

Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays. We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and behaviors we are seeing in the park. Safety is and always will be our top priority.

Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays. We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and behaviors we are seeing in the park. Safety is and always will be our top priority. pic.twitter.com/cVaOWvGdg3 — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) February 3, 2023

Per this update, all parkgoers can enter the Southern California theme park without needing a chaperone accompanying the party. However, the Knott’s Berry Farm website states that the Park has implemented additional security protocols and operational policies to be executed when necessary and that the chaperone policy can be implemented again should Park officials deem it necessary. You can click here to read the full conditions of the current code of conduct.

With thrilling roller coasters like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids, as well as family-friendly rides and attractions like Camp Snoopy, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, and many more, Knott’s Berry Farm is the perfect destination for a fun-packed trip for the whole family!

And Knott’s Berry Farm is gearing up for many exciting upgrades coming to the California theme park this year! From a significant renovation coming to the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel to a complete retheming of a popular area of the Park, bringing updates to a fan-favorite roller coaster and a redesigned marketplace inspired by the Hispanic influence on Southern California.