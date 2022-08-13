Enhanced Area Opening at Popular California Theme Park In 2023

A reimagined and enhanced area is opening in 2023 with new fun and exciting offerings for Guests visiting this California theme park.

As theme parks worldwide continue to compete in providing the best experience for Guests with new thrilling rides, themed areas and expansions, exciting events, and enhanced Resort experiences, constant improvement is essential to stay ahead of the curve. Amid this competition, a popular theme park in Orange County, California, recently announced a massive, reimagined area that will open in 2023.

Knott’s Berry Farm recently announced the new Fiesta Village, which will open in Summer 2023. This reimagined land will showcase enhanced themes and beautiful décor across three new zones in the area, including brand-new food locations, an updated stage, and a redesigned marketplace.

Per the official Knott’s Berry Farm website:

VIVA FIESTA VILLAGE

All-New in 2023

Inspired by the Hispanic influence on Southern California, Fiesta Village will come alive in 2023, full of celebration and culture with all-new experiences, entertainment, dining, shopping, and thrills. Stroll down Fiesta Mercado, inspired by Los Angeles' Olvera Street, and find a variety of merchants with unique and authentic items, surrounded by bright, colorful alebrijes and vibrant landscaping. Bite into made-to-order burritos and tacos at the new full-service Casa California restaurant, or enjoy a cold cerveza and specialty cocktails at the adjacent Cantina Del Sur. Take in more live entertainment at the transformed open-air Fiesta Stage, plus newly themed attractions, including the next chapter in Montezooma's Revenge. The Southern California theme park shared a video showcasing renders of the new Fiesta Village, packed with fun attractions, beautiful landscaping, immersive theming, and so much more! The new Fiesta Village will reopen in Summer 2023, showcasing enhanced themes and beautiful décor across three new zones in the area, including brand-new food locations, an updated stage, and a redesigned marketplace. Montezooma's Revenge is also being reimagined and rethemed with exciting new thrills! The new updates allow guests to be completely surprised by the direction the train will take them at the start of each ride. The randomized launch sequence will make it impossible for anyone to know their destiny until it is too late to escape the clutches of Montezooma. Only those brave enough can make it through the final challenge and find themselves at the home of the hidden Aztec treasure in MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress. Perhaps the most exciting improvement coming to the land will be the next chapter in Montezooma's Revenge. This historic 1978 flywheel-launch roller coaster will be reimagined as Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress. This new coaster will implement a randomized launch sequence and an immersive storyline in an extended queue area. Per The Orange Country Register: The randomized launch sequence will make it impossible for riders to know if the trains will be launching forward or backward. A new station and queue experience will take riders through Montezuma's hidden Aztec fortress filled with boobytraps and the remains of treasure hunters.