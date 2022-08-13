Enhanced Area Opening at Popular California Theme Park In 2023

A reimagined and enhanced area is opening in 2023 with new fun and exciting offerings for Guests visiting this California theme park.
As theme parks worldwide continue to compete in providing the best experience for Guests with new thrilling rides, themed areas and expansions, exciting events, and enhanced Resort experiences, constant improvement is essential to stay ahead of the curve. Amid this competition, a popular theme park in Orange County, California, recently announced a massive, reimagined area that will open in 2023.
Knott’s Berry Farm recently announced the new Fiesta Village, which will open in Summer 2023. This reimagined land will showcase enhanced themes and beautiful décor across three new zones in the area, including brand-new food locations, an updated stage, and a redesigned marketplace.
Per the official Knott’s Berry Farm website:
VIVA FIESTA VILLAGE
All-New in 2023
Inspired by the Hispanic influence on Southern California, Fiesta Village will come alive in 2023, full of celebration and culture with all-new experiences, entertainment, dining, shopping, and thrills.
Stroll down Fiesta Mercado, inspired by Los Angeles’ Olvera Street, and find a variety of merchants with unique and authentic items, surrounded by bright, colorful alebrijes and vibrant landscaping. Bite into made-to-order burritos and tacos at the new full-service Casa California restaurant, or enjoy a cold cerveza and specialty cocktails at the adjacent Cantina Del Sur. Take in more live entertainment at the transformed open-air Fiesta Stage, plus newly themed attractions, including the next chapter in Montezooma’s Revenge.
The Southern California theme park shared a video showcasing renders of the new Fiesta Village, packed with fun attractions, beautiful landscaping, immersive theming, and so much more! You can see the video below or click here to watch it.
The new Fiesta Village will reopen in Summer 2023, showcasing enhanced themes and beautiful décor across three new zones in the area, including brand-new food locations, an updated stage, and a redesigned marketplace. Montezooma’s Revenge is also being reimagined and rethemed with exciting new thrills! The new updates allow guests to be completely surprised by the direction the train will take them at the start of each ride. The randomized launch sequence will make it impossible for anyone to know their destiny until it is too late to escape the clutches of Montezooma. Only those brave enough can make it through the final challenge and find themselves at the home of the hidden Aztec treasure in MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress. . The best way to experience the new Fiesta Village is with a 2023 Season Pass! For more information on our newest offerings or to purchase your Season Pass, visit www.knotts.com
Perhaps the most exciting improvement coming to the land will be the next chapter in Montezooma’s Revenge. This historic 1978 flywheel-launch roller coaster will be reimagined as Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress. This new coaster will implement a randomized launch sequence and an immersive storyline in an extended queue area. Per The Orange Country Register:
The randomized launch sequence will make it impossible for riders to know if the trains will be launching forward or backward.
A new station and queue experience will take riders through Montezuma’s hidden Aztec fortress filled with boobytraps and the remains of treasure hunters.
Knott’s Berry Farm describes this upcoming attraction as follows:
MONTEZOOMA: THE FORBIDDEN FORTRESS
The legend surrounding the whereabouts of Montezuma’s gold has beguiled treasure hunters far and wide. Many have dredged Mexican rivers, even plunged into the Pacific in search of the riches. But alas, a handful of the clever scavengers have found themselves in the true resting place of the infamous gold – just outside a small village in California, Fiesta Village. The time has come to see if new adventurers can succeed in extracting the gold and break the curse that has fallen upon many who have tried and failed. But, beware the way forward might not always be as expected. Introducing MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, a new twist on a revered classic coaster experience that may alter your ability to escape with the treasure once and for all!
With so much to see and do coming to the Park in 2023, we can’t wait for our next trip to Southern California!
More on Knott’s Berry Farm
When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill of attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.
And if Guests are visiting with small kids or aren’t crazy about thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.
Are you excited about Fiesta Village coming to Knott’s Berry Farm in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!