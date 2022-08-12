All-New Halloween Experience Coming to Massive California Theme Park

An all-new Halloween experience is coming to this massive California theme park, and we can’t wait to enjoy the thrills and chills!

A new interactive vampire maze is the latest addition to Knott’sKnott’s Scary Farm, the highly anticipated Halloween event at Knott’s Berry Farm. The Southern California theme park recently announced this terrifying new addition with a video showcasing the vampires Guests would have to face during their journey into the maze.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Blood and blessings! In the ALL-NEW Knott’s Scary Farm maze, Bloodline 1842, you’ll be armed with the latest Bellatorian weaponry. Heed the call to action as you embark on a perilous journey with the immortal Daybreakers as you travel through the busy city streets of Valdonia while hunting the bloodthirsty Valhymphri in an all out war! Bring light into the darkness and survive the vicious onslaught of vampires and bring honor to your order!

In addition to Bloodline 1842, Guests will be able to explore seven returning mazes, as the Park shared on the Knott’s Scary Farm (@knottsscaryfarm) Twitter account.

Be careful. Curiosity can be dangerous. Are you brave enough to explore the horrors that await in these spine-tingling mazes?

Pumpkin Eater

Origins: The Curse of Calico

Dark Ride

Dark Entities

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind

The Depths

Wax Works

💀Wax Works

And if these spine-tingling experiences are still not enough, Guests brave enough can feel the thrills of five terrifying scare zones and four jaw-dropping shows.

We’re unpacking your fear! There’s nowhere to hide as darkness creeps in and the whole park is transformed as you explore our terrifying scare zones: The Hollow

The Gore-ing 20’s

Forsaken Lake

Carnevil

Ghost Town Streets

💀 Ghost Town Streets

Escape the streets with this killer lineup of jaw-dropping shows and experiences that will leave you screaming: Carnival du Grotesque

Conjurers: Dark Magic

Puppet Up! Uncensored

Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show

💀 Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show

Knott’s Scary Farm returns to haunt the Orange County Park on select dates from September 22 through October 31. Tickets go on sale on August 15.

The official Knott’s Berry Farm website describes the Park’s Halloween event as follows:

KNOTT’S SCARY FARM

Select Nights September 22 – October 31. Tickets on sale August 15.