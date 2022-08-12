All-New Halloween Experience Coming to Massive California Theme Park

An all-new Halloween experience is coming to this massive California theme park, and we can’t wait to enjoy the thrills and chills!
A new interactive vampire maze is the latest addition to Knott’sKnott’s Scary Farm, the highly anticipated Halloween event at Knott’s Berry Farm. The Southern California theme park recently announced this terrifying new addition with a video showcasing the vampires Guests would have to face during their journey into the maze.
You can see the video below or click here to watch it.
Blood and blessings! In the ALL-NEW Knott’s Scary Farm maze, Bloodline 1842, you’ll be armed with the latest Bellatorian weaponry. Heed the call to action as you embark on a perilous journey with the immortal Daybreakers as you travel through the busy city streets of Valdonia while hunting the bloodthirsty Valhymphri in an all out war! Bring light into the darkness and survive the vicious onslaught of vampires and bring honor to your order!
In addition to Bloodline 1842, Guests will be able to explore seven returning mazes, as the Park shared on the Knott’s Scary Farm (@knottsscaryfarm) Twitter account.
Be careful. Curiosity can be dangerous. Are you brave enough to explore the horrors that await in these spine-tingling mazes?
Pumpkin Eater
Origins: The Curse of Calico
Dark Ride
Dark Entities
Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind
The Depths
Wax Works
And if these spine-tingling experiences are still not enough, Guests brave enough can feel the thrills of five terrifying scare zones and four jaw-dropping shows.
We’re unpacking your fear! There’s nowhere to hide as darkness creeps in and the whole park is transformed as you explore our terrifying scare zones:
The Hollow
The Gore-ing 20’s
Forsaken Lake
Carnevil
Ghost Town Streets
Escape the streets with this killer lineup of jaw-dropping shows and experiences that will leave you screaming:
Carnival du Grotesque
Conjurers: Dark Magic
Puppet Up! Uncensored
Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show
Knott’s Scary Farm returns to haunt the Orange County Park on select dates from September 22 through October 31. Tickets go on sale on August 15.
More on Knott’s Scary Farm
The official Knott’s Berry Farm website describes the Park’s Halloween event as follows:
KNOTT’S SCARY FARM
Select Nights September 22 – October 31. Tickets on sale August 15.
Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween event in Southern California, with unimaginable scares and innovative thrills that can’t be found anywhere else.
The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows, and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park.
These haunted attractions have the ingredients of a truly terrifying nightmare. But unlike most dreams, Knott’s Scary Farm is a nightmare you can’t wake up from — which makes it the thing to do for Halloween.
Knott’s Scary Farm is not recommended for children under 13. All guests, regardless of age, need to have their own paid admission ticket.
More on Knott’s Berry Farm
When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill of attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.
And if Guests are visiting with small kids or aren’t crazy about thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.