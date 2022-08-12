Major Renovation Coming to California Resort In 2023

A massive California theme park just announced a major renovation is coming to the Resort with significant upgrades in 2023.

Theme parks worldwide are constantly competing to offer the fastest, tallest, and steepest rides, the best entertainment offerings, the most popular events, and even the best dining options for their Guests; constant improvement is essential to stay ahead of the curve. Amid said competition, a massive theme park in Southern California recently announced a major renovation coming in 2023.

Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) recently shared the news of a significant renovation coming to the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, located just steps away from Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark.

The Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel is set to begin major renovation! The historic park’s hotel transformation will include major upgrades to all 322 guest rooms, common areas, conference facilities, and more! The hotel will remain open during its remodel.

This exciting renovation is described by the Park’s website as follows:

FULL KNOTT’S BERRY FARM HOTEL TRANSFORMATION To Be Completed in 2023 Every aspect of the historic park hotel will be completely renovated, including all 322 guest rooms, common spaces, pool area, conference rooms, new concept restaurant and bar, plus the outdoor banquet venue, all paying tribute to the park’s founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott. The fully redesigned space will give future guests visiting the Buena Park area an opportunity to experience a whole new level of hospitality inspired by the rustic and warm textures reminiscent of Walter’s appreciation for the Old West, with the welcoming and elegant feel Cordelia created for everyone who ordered her famous chicken dinners at their restaurant. Renovations are set to begin later this year and the hotel will remain open during its remodel.

It is exciting to see this significant upgrade coming to the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, which will surely improve the Guests’ experience while visiting the iconic Park and other Orange County landmarks and attractions.

More on Knott’s Berry Farm

When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill of attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.

And if Guests are visiting with small kids or aren’t crazy about thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.

Are you excited about this major renovation coming to Knott’s Berry Farm? Let us know in the comments below!