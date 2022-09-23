A massive California theme park recently introduced a strict policy for this year’s Halloween event following a series of incidents.

It would appear that violence is becoming a growing problem at theme parks across the country, with constant brawls involving large groups of Guests and even alleged gunfire threats being reported by Guests during the altercations. The latest incident was reported at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, resulting in several Guests being injured, unconscious, and even hospitalized.

As a result of the incident, the North Carolina theme park introduced a chaperone policy, in effect during the Park’s Halloween events, requiring all Guests 17 years or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone at least 21 years old at all times. In addition, Carowinds introduced a bag policy that reads:

Bag Policy Guests may not bring bags of any kind, including purses, backpacks, or diaper bags, into the park during SCarowinds. NOTE: Guests who require health accommodations may bring a bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” containing only medically necessary items into the park. All bags will be searched prior to entry. No re-entry is permitted into SCarowinds These policies are in effect until further notice and subject to change.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year at Knott’s Berry Farm, forcing the California theme park to introduce a chaperone policy before Carowinds did, extending to all event nights of Knott’s Scary Farm. It is worth mentioning that both theme parks are owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

It would appear that with the disputes taking place at both theme parks, Knott’s Berry Farm adopted an additional policy to prevent further incidents at the California theme park. Guests visiting the Park for the first night of Knott’s Scary Farm, the theme Park’s Halloween event, were surprised to see that a bag policy was in place. Per Knott’s Berry Farm, this policy reads:

Knott’s Scary Farm Bag Policy Guests may not bring bags larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” of any kind including purses, backpacks, fanny packs, or diaper bags, into the park during Knott’s Scary Farm. All bags are subject to be searched prior to entry. Related: All-New Halloween Experience Coming to Knott’s Scary Farm

While the theme park introduced this policy to ensure the safety of Guests and employees during the event nights of Knott’s Scary Farm, the new policy has not been well received by fans, as the allowed bags’ dimensions are no larger than a hand purse or a wallet. A bag this size would not allow Guests who require medications to treat any medical condition or who require sanitary products to bring these necessary supplies into the Park, which are the main concerns regarding this newly implemented policy.

It is unclear if the new bag policy will be modified at Knott’s Berry Farm or if the theme park will continue to enforce it despite the discontent from Guests. Inside the Magic will update you if any changes are announced.

What do you think of the new bag policy at Knott’s Berry Farm? Do you agree with this decision? Let us know in the comments below!