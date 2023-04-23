Fantasmic Dragon Seen Leaking Fuel Before Fire

A massive fire broke out during a performance of Fantasmic! last night at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and new footage seems to reveal what may have caused it.

Things were all going as planned during the 10:30 p.m. showing of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park. The show, which has nightly performances on Tom Sawyer’s Island, was performed without a hitch at 9 p.m., and the show was at its climax – the epic battle between Mickey Mouse and Maleficent, who has turned into a 45-foot tall dragon.

However, several Guests did notice something slightly alarming when Maleficent first appeared.

We did notice that the dragon in the Disneyland Fantasmic show kinda seemed to be leaking… pic.twitter.com/GUNJmDbikl — 𝓣𝓲𝓽𝓸 𝓑𝓪𝓫𝔂 (@neilthefurious) April 23, 2023

After her entrance, Maleficent (or “Murphy,” as the dragon is nicknamed by Guests and Cast Members) appeared to be leaking some sort of liquid from her mouth. As this portion of the show contains several pyrotechnic effects, including Mickey firing off magic spells in the form of fireworks, we can assume this is some kind of fuel used for her fire-breathing effect or potentially hydraulic fluid.

This video shows the incident in its entirety. Shortly after Mickey’s final blow, when Maleficent is supposed to be defeated, her head is suddenly engulfed in flames. The show’s audio and effects stop quickly after that, and the lights go off, but the fire gives Guests full illumination of what’s to come. Shocked Guests gasp and watch in horror as the fire spreads quickly throughout the dragon and ignited fuel continues to leak from her mouth.

About thirty seconds after the fire begins, an announcement plays informing Guests that due to “unforeseen circumstances” (which prompts an audible laugh from the crowd), the performance cannot continue. Frontierland Cast Members are very quick to evacuate Guests from the area, but as they’re leaving, a huge amount of fuel suddenly spills from Maleficent’s mouth and ignites, causing an even bigger blaze.

This fuel leakage posed an extreme danger to Cast Members performing on Tom Sawyer’s Island, especially those puppeteering the dragon and Mickey on stage. Luckily, all Guests and Cast Members were evacuated safely, according to a statement made by Disneyland to KTLA.

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely cleared of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

Fantasmic! is an extremely pyrotechnic-heavy show and has had incidents in the past both in Disneyland and at its counterpart at the Walt Disney World Resort.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to Inside the Magic for updates.