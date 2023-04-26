UPDATE: No Imminent Return Date for ‘Fantasmic!’ Show, Closed Indefinitely

It appears after a set return date of April 29, based on the official Disneyland website, the popular ‘Fantasmic!’ Show at Disneyland will not return anytime soon.

Here’s what we know so far.

A Sad Day for Disneyland California

Just this past weekend, the famous animatronic Dragon, part of the ‘Fantasmic!’ Show in Disneyland California, caught fire, causing a Park-wide evacuation.

No Cast Members or Guests were seriously injured during the chaos, although some Team Members were treated for smoke inhalation.

Thankfully, the Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded to the area following the incident.

The Cause of the Fire and What This Means for the Other Disney Parks

According to multiple sources, fuel appeared to be leaking from the Dragon’s mouth just before the fire broke out, leading many to speculate whether or not this was Disney’s fault or the pyrotechnics who operated the animatronic.

In Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World made pretty quick changes to their version of the ‘Fantasmic!’ Show, leading WDW and the other Disney Parks to suspend all fire effects immediately, including those Disney Parks around the globe.

WDW reported that their version of the ‘Fantasmic!’ Show would go on without fire or fuel.

What Will Happen to the Disneyland ‘Fantasmic!’ Show at Disneyland Resort?

Up to this point, all signs were aiming for an April 29 return date, which multiple theme Park and entertainment news outlets reported yesterday afternoon.

But it appears that the return was false, as new reports and evidence directly from the official Disneyland Resort website point to no definite return date.

News first came out after a Twitter user, @TangaroaJoel, tweeted out photos from the official Disneyland Resort website with the following:

Fantasmic has been removed from the Disneyland events calendar this weekend. It was still showing on the schedule earlier today. It is still in place for Fri, May 5th (for now). pic.twitter.com/MHjxu6btTQ — Tangaroa Joel (@TangaroaJoel) April 26, 2023

Per their tweet, you can see that they checked the show times for ‘Fantasmic!’ through May 5. However, this does not indicate that the Show will return that day.

It could be Disneyland’s way of holding out until further inspections and repairs are completed for a safe return of the wildly popular Show.

I cross-referenced their tweet with the Disneyland website, and the Show will not return anytime soon.

In another tweet by @TangaroaJoel, they mention the lack of a return date for the ‘Fantasmic!’ Show due to “electrical and control panel damage.”

I bet on its return, but the reported electrical and control panel damage appears to have make an early return not possible. I stand corrected. — Tangaroa Joel (@TangaroaJoel) April 26, 2023

I’m sure many show fans were hoping for a quick return date, but due to the severity of the fire and the loss of Disney property, it appears it will be some time before the Show makes a triumphant return to Disneyland Resort.

News is constantly changing, so please take the above information with a grain of salt, as this could change anytime soon. Inside The Magic will bring you the latest and most accurate information possible.