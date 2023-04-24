Fantasmic! Showtimes at Disney World Unaffected by Disneyland’s Massive Fire

By now, you might have heard that Mickey Mouse went way too hard on Maleficent during Saturday night’s performance of Fantasmic! at the Disneyland Resort. The fire malfunction resulted in an evacuation of Disneyland and the global cancellation of the show across all Disney Parks. Fortunately, Guests visiting Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will still enjoy the show.

Fantasmic! is one of the most popular nighttime attractions at Disney Parks. The show used to be featured at three different parks worldwide until Tokyo DisneySea turned its version into a new show called Believe! Sea of Dreams.

If you check the showtimes for Fantasmic! at Disneyland, you will see that all the shows have been canceled. However, with just one glance at the Disney World app, you’ll find that their performance of Fantasmic! is still scheduled to go on at 9 p.m. each night (until a routine maintenance closure on May 1 and May 2). As of now, it’s clear that the show at Disney World has not been affected by the scary events that took place in Anaheim.

According to the company, this is because the mechanics of the dragons at each Park are different. Therefore, the same issue is less likely to occur at Hollywood Studios. There have also been reports that the Disney World Maleficent dragon has been inspected and has had maintenance more recently than the one at Disneyland.

This insight that Disney World’s dragon is safer may be what prevents this disaster from happening again. Disneyland may have to rebuild the entire dragon and stage to match the one at Disney World so that the risk of a fire is less likely.

While this may have caused a global inspection of all of Disney Park’s pyrotechnics featured in their shows, it doesn’t seem likely that the company will halt all shows unless absolutely necessary. So, for now, Disney World Guests are lucky to witness the fantastic nighttime spectacular without any cancellations.

