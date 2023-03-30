Disney World Making Changes to Fantasmic! Schedule

If you plan to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando from late April through May, you might want to check Fantasmic! ‘s latest schedule change.

During the pandemic, performances of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had stopped entirely. Guests of the Park would not see it return for over two years, with it finally returning to the Park in November 2022. Meanwhile, EPCOT and Magic Kingdom had their fireworks back for a whole year before Fantasmic! resurfaced. However, it was worth the wait since the show’s return featured an all-new sequence. The show features characters and scenes from classics, old and new such as Moana (2016), Frozen 2 (2019), Mulan (1998), Aladdin (1992), Pocahontas (1995), and more!

Now the show is roughly 30 minutes long, about three minutes longer than the one at Disneyland. Guests at the Park usually have two chances to catch the show each night, so if you miss the earlier showing, it’s best to stick around for the second one. Guests typically use the time during the first show to get on other attractions while the crowds rush over to watch Fantasmic!

Shortly after its comeback, Fantasmic! already began to see schedule adjustments during last year’s Christmas time at the Park when the show’s viewing time was pushed back by half an hour. The second showing did not begin during the holidays until the Park was technically closed. It’s in Disney’s best interest to adjust the schedule based on the seasons at the Park, and with Spring Break season just around the corner, Hollywood Studios will be changing the schedule of Fantasmic! yet again.

Starting April 23, and lasting until the end of May, Fantasmic! will only perform the show once a night. The show time is set for 9 p.m. each night, with no official date on when it will change back. If you were hoping to catch the show later in the night to take advantage of the smaller crowds, you would have to switch up your strategy now.

This may not be an issue for those who visit the Park often. For those who visit from out of town or Disneyland Guests who want to check out the different versions, it’s best to keep this schedule change in mind if you hope to catch the newest version of Fantasmic! during a Spring Break trip.

