Massive Crowds Force Disney World to Change Beloved Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort may have many rides to enjoy, but that’s not all that is available for Disney Park Guests to enjoy.

Though we spend plenty of time experiencing attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Avatar Flight of Passage, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and others, there’s so much more to enjoy than just rides at Walt Disney World.

Of course, some of the most popular entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World Resort are the shows, parades, and nighttime spectaculars. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Beauty and the Best Live On Stage. At night, it’s time to head over to Sunset Boulevard and get a seat in the amphitheater for Fantasmic!

If you’re heading to Disney World this spring, we have good news for you.

Though crowding might be heavy at the Disney World Parks, Disney has now extended its second show for Fantasmic!, meaning that you’ll have two chances to see the beloved nighttime spectacular through April 22, 2023. From now through that date, there are two shows: 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Beginning on April 23, 2023, unless something changes, Disney World will move back to a single showing at 9:00 p.m. The official Disney calendar shows only one performance of Fantasmic! from April 23, 2023 through May 20, 2023.

Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics, and rousing music, Fantasmic! is a larger-than-life show painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

For showtimes, please check Disney’s Entertainment Schedule or the My Disney Experience app.

The amphitheater curves around the lagoon, so wherever you’re seated, you’re perfectly situated to experience the action. Guests sitting in the first couple of rows may get wet during the performance. Please have your entire party together before entering the amphitheater. You may arrive as early as 90 minutes prior to each show. Be sure to arrive early to get a seat!

Since this is an outdoor show, it is also subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Showtimes are subject to change.

