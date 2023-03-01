Popular Disney World Attraction Becomes Ghost Town Despite Fanfare

Fantasmic! crowds at Walt Disney World Resort are seemingly dwindling.

The beloved nighttime spectacular made its epic return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios back in November, with crowds filling up the amphitheater hours before the show was set to take place. On the weekend that the show came back, crowds lined down the streets of Sunset Boulevard and all the way nearly to the Disney Park entrance.

Fantasmic! follows the story of Mickey Mouse, who is fast asleep, and dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color, and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!

However, it seems the show is starting to see a decrease in crowd levels.

Recently, several Disney World Guests shared that they waited only 20 minutes and that the stadium was only half-filled for the 9:30 p.m. performance. Another Guest said that there were still spots to grab in the stadium 30 minutes before the performance, even though Disney recommends that Guests arrive for the performance 90 minutes prior to showtime.

It’s unclear if the decrease in crowd levels for the show are related to crowds being a little smaller currently in the winter right ahead of spring break crowds, or if the fanfare for the performance has started to dwindle based on it not being “new” anymore.

The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

For showtimes, please check Disney’s Entertainment Schedule or the My Disney Experience app.

The amphitheater curves around the lagoon, so wherever you’re seated, you’re perfectly situated to experience the action. Guests sitting in the first couple of rows may get wet during the performance.

Over at Disneyland Resort, Fantasmic! is also operating at Disneyland Park. You should show up early for the performance and you can also book dining packages if you’d like to enjoy a spot watching the beloved show.

What do you think of Fantasmic! crowds? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!