Disney Changes Fantasmic! After Surprising Crowd Response

Fantasmic! has been absolutely packed since its return at Walt Disney World Resort last week.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has several family-friendly experiences, like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Toy Story Mania!, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and much more.

Fantasmic! has brought in many Disney Park Guests into Disney’s Hollywood Studios after being closed for two years. As a matter of fact, crowds have been so massive for the show that Disney has elected to make a change to accommodate even more Guests through the rest of the years.

Here’s a look at the showtimes that have changed since the attraction reopened:

November 14: Showtimes at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (previously only 8:00 pm)

November 17 through December 3: Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (previously only 9:00 p.m.)

December 5 through December 25: Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (previously only 9:00 p.m.)

December 26 through January 7: Showtimes at 8:00 p.m/ and 9:30 p.m. (previously only 8:00 p.m.)

Other showtimes have not changed in 2023.

This show will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!

Inside the Magic previously reported on some of the new scenes Fantasmic! has added since its reopening. The new scene changes included Moana, Aladdin, Mulan, and Elsa!

Disney calls Fantasmic! “A Night when Dreams Comes True” Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic.The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

For showtimes, please check the Walt Disney World Resort Entertainment Schedule or the My Disney Experience app.

Please have your entire party together before entering the amphitheater. You may arrive as early as 90 minutes prior to each show. Be sure to arrive early to get a seat!

Have you seen Fantasmic! at Walt Disney World Resort since it has reopened? Let us know in the comments!