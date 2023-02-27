Viral Report Canceling Mickey Mouse Reaches National Publication

Is Mickey Mouse canceled?

Mickey Mouse has been the beloved icon of The Walt Disney Company for more than a century. As Walt Disney himself said, “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.”

Through hundreds of cartoons, meet and greets at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and plenty of merchandise, Disney fans have the opportunity to keep Mickey as big as he has ever been.

But, that doesn’t mean that the Disney character hasn’t come without any controversy. In the Disney+ documentary, Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (2022), Disney detailed some of the controversies that the character has had to overcome.

But, no one was prepared for a viral report sharing that Disney would be replacing Mickey Mouse with a new mascot. Though the report came from a satirical website, MouseTrap News, many Disney fans took it as fact. Actually, the report spread so fast online that USA Today’s Fact-Checker had to pick up the news and share that it was satire.

“There is no evidence Disney plans to replace Mickey Mouse with a different mascot. The claim originated from a satirical website,” USA Today wrote.

The funny part about the report is that it was hilariously claiming that Figment would be the next mascot of Disney.

Though Figment would be a fine choice, considering Disney Park fans went absolutely crazy for the Popcorn Bucket featuring the character at EPCOT last year, the purple dragon certainly doesn’t have the appeal or notoriety that Mickey Mouse does. As a matter of fact, Disney hasn’t even taken the time to update and give his own ride, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, a facelift. Though, there is a Figment movie currently in development.

Ultimately, Mickey Mouse is here to stay for the longhaul. The beloved character, whose friends include Donald Duck, Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto, is the one who started it all, and Disney will not be getting rid of him so easily. People come from all around for a chance to meet the beloved Mouse and see him in special entertainment offerings, like Fantasmic! and the Festival of Fantasy Parade, and it’s clear that Mickey has broke the generational gap, ensuring that he has in place in Disney for years and years to come.

What do you think of the satirical report about Mickey Mouse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!