Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, a Disney Plus documentary will debut on November 18th, 2022.

This original show will be about Mickey Mouse and how he has shaped the entertainment industry for almost 100 years. Mickey: The Story of a Mouse is not just about the character. It’s so much more.

It encompasses Disney’s history as a studio, as well as the entire corporation, and the industry as a whole.

The official synopsis states, “Mickey Mouse is one of the most enduring symbols in our history. Those three simple circles take on meaning for virtually everyone on the planet. So ubiquitous in our lives that he can seem invisible, Mickey is something we all share, with unique memories and feelings. Over the course of his nearly century-long history, Mickey functions like a mirror, reflecting our personal and cultural values back at us.”

One of the perks of this new documentary is that we will get even more sneak peaks and access to the Disney Vault. Material that perhaps has never been seen, or very rarely comes out of the vault will be in this story.

This project first started back in October of 2019. Obstacles arose, pushing the documentary back further and further. Now, three years after the original announcement, Disney Plus subscribers will finally be able to stream Mickey: The Story of a Mouse on November 18th.

The date they chose is, of course, very deliberate. November 18th marks Mickey’s 94th birthday.

Mickey Mouse is a thing we all share. There aren’t many of those around. A full trailer was posted to the Disney Plus Brazil channel earlier in September of this year.

“Three simple circles. A quarter and two dimes- probably the most universal symbol ever created by man.”

In a different trailer, Walt Disney says, “During the last few years, we’ve ventured into a lot of different themes … I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing: It was all started by a mouse.”

Are you excited for the documentary? Let us know in the comments.