Entire Park Area Shuttered After Devastating Disneyland Fire

Changes are already in effect following Saturday’s devastating Disneyland fire.

Moments after Guests noticed Maleficent was leaking fluid during Fantasmic!, the towering dragon animatronic burst into flames. Much of Disneyland Park was evacuated, and Anaheim firefighters rushed to the scene. No one was injured, but Disney Parks worldwide halted all similar pyrotechnics temporarily out of an abundance of caution.

As many expected, Disneyland Resort officially removed performances of Fantasmic! from its events calendar through Friday, April 28. It’s unknown if or when the show will return and in what capacity.

Pirate’s Lair at Tom Sawyer Island, which doubles as Fantasmic! ’s stage, is also closed to Guests. The official events calendar states it will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 24; this could change as the fire investigation continues.

Inside the Magic will continue to report any changes following the Fantasmic! fire.

If you’re already missing Fantasmic!, the daring tale of Mickey’s nightmare is still playing nightly in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

More on Fantasmic!

“Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse,” reads the official Disneyland description of Fantasmic!. “As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.”

“Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.”

“When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day.”

Were you present at Saturday’s Disneyland fire? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.