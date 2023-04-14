Country Bears Closing to Make Room for Tiana

The Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland at Walt Disney World is getting ready to undergo some massive transformations as the Park makes room for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While the Splash Mountain re-theme was undoubtedly one of the biggest controversies seen in the Parks in recent years, Disney might be getting ready for a double whammy.

As developments toward the Princess and the Frog re-theme continue spreading throughout Frontierland, a recent post suggests another timeless attraction for the chopping block. Splash Mountain wasn’t the only vintage attraction with a cult following at risk, as the Country Bear Jamboree could be getting a massive overhaul very soon.

Bad News Bears

WHAT THE! Based on information provided to Mickey Views, we believe Disney is debating retheming Frontierland at Walt Disney World into a New Orleans Square-style street, featuring a Tiana Restaurant and a completely reimagined Country Bears attraction! pic.twitter.com/3aRp0KtMhs — Brayden (@SirBrayden) April 14, 2023

According to the tweet above, Walt Disney World’s Frontierland might be turning into New Orleans Square due to Tiana’s influence, which means more attractions are getting set up for more re-theming. That might be exciting on paper, but fans definitely won’t like Disney meddling with their beloved bears.

The current incarnation of the Country Bear Jamboree is one of the few remaining attractions from Disney World’s golden age, taking it apart and revamping it is essentially messing with a Disney historical landmark. Naturally, it didn’t take long for supporters and Guests to notice.

Magic Kingdom Mayhem

The tweet was shared on r/WaltDisneyWorld, and fans wasted no time in sharing their hopes and fears for the supposed upcoming changes. Some are mildly curious about a “completely reimagined” Country bears, but others are downright trembling, stating how they hate the idea of losing them.

Taking a practical approach, u/Spacetime_Inspector writes,

“A new Bears show could be good or bad depending on the material they give them. I will say that of the old-timey animatronic shows, it’s the one that seems to engage modern audiences the most. People still genuinely laugh at the jokes in a way that they don’t in the Tiki Room or the Carousel.”

And u/cornfedpig has a point when they add,

“I think technology has progressed to a point where the Country Bear Jamboree isn’t at all impressive to audiences anymore, especially younger audiences. It looks old and dated, and the humour just doesn’t land with kids…”

But comments from users like u/ITrCool come with an ominous warning.