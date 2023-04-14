Country Bears Closing to Make Room for Tiana

in Walt Disney World

Country Bear Jamboree

The Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland at Walt Disney World is getting ready to undergo some massive transformations as the Park makes room for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While the Splash Mountain re-theme was undoubtedly one of the biggest controversies seen in the Parks in recent years, Disney might be getting ready for a double whammy.

Tiana guiding riders past a band of river animals and Louis the Alligator Princess and the Frog
As developments toward the Princess and the Frog re-theme continue spreading throughout Frontierland, a recent post suggests another timeless attraction for the chopping block. Splash Mountain wasn’t the only vintage attraction with a cult following at risk, as the Country Bear Jamboree could be getting a massive overhaul very soon.

Bad News Bears

According to the tweet above, Walt Disney World’s Frontierland might be turning into New Orleans Square due to Tiana’s influence, which means more attractions are getting set up for more re-theming. That might be exciting on paper, but fans definitely won’t like Disney meddling with their beloved bears.

The current incarnation of the Country Bear Jamboree is one of the few remaining attractions from Disney World’s golden age, taking it apart and revamping it is essentially messing with a Disney historical landmark. Naturally, it didn’t take long for supporters and Guests to notice.

Magic Kingdom Mayhem

country bear jamboree
The tweet was shared on r/WaltDisneyWorld, and fans wasted no time in sharing their hopes and fears for the supposed upcoming changes. Some are mildly curious about a “completely reimagined” Country bears, but others are downright trembling, stating how they hate the idea of losing them.

Taking a practical approach, u/Spacetime_Inspector writes,

“A new Bears show could be good or bad depending on the material they give them. I will say that of the old-timey animatronic shows, it’s the one that seems to engage modern audiences the most. People still genuinely laugh at the jokes in a way that they don’t in the Tiki Room or the Carousel.”

And u/cornfedpig has a point when they add,

“I think technology has progressed to a point where the Country Bear Jamboree isn’t at all impressive to audiences anymore, especially younger audiences. It looks old and dated, and the humour just doesn’t land with kids…”

But comments from users like u/ITrCool come with an ominous warning.

“If this was true, that means Thunder Mountain’s days are numbered too, because it’d essentially be isolated and essentially a weird rando “wild west miner” style coaster sitting between “New-Orleans” theming and Adventureland’s “1700s” theming.”

Granted, nothing is set in stone at this point, and this is all mostly speculation. However, as Disney continues to grow and adapt (as it was designed to do), how long will it be before it comes for our favorite classic attractions?

Do you think the Country Bears need an update? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

 

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

